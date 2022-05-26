SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 32 AGM, Deputy Manager, & Manager Posts @sbi.gov.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sbi.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released for recruitment to the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) against the advertisement no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/08. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply online till 12 June 2022. A total of 32 vacancies for AGM, Deputy Manager, and Manager. Selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 12 June 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancy UR EWS OBC SC ST Total AGM (IT- Tech Operations) 1 – – – – 1 AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer) 1 – – – – 1 AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) 1 – – – – 1 AGM (IT Security Expert) 1 – – – – 1 Manager (IT Security Expert) 2 – – – – 2 Deputy Manager (Network Engineer) 6 1 2 1 – 10 Deputy Manager (Site Engineer

Command Centre) 6 1 2 1 – 10 Deputy Manager (Statistician) 5 – 1 – – 6

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

AGM (IT- Tech Operations) - BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score).

Deputy Manager (Statistician) - Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics/ Econometrics from recognized university/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (equivalent CGPA Score).

Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) - BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University.

equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University.

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer)- BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree.

Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or

equivalent degree.

Manager (IT Security Expert) - BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks.

Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks.

AGM (IT Security Expert) - BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent.

AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer) - BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/

Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or

equivalent.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

AGM (IT Tech Operations, IT Inbound Engineer, IT outbound engineer, IT Security Expert) - 45 years

Manager (IT Security Expert) - 38 years

Deputy Manager (Network Engineer, Site Engineer Command Centre, Statistician) - 35 years

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting and interview.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Salary

AGM Basic: 89890-2500/2-94890-2730/2-100350 Manager Basic: 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230 Deputy Manager Basic: 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 12 June 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.