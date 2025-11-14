IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today (15 November): South Africa vs India, COP 30, Bihar Elections and Other News in English

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 14, 2025, 16:51 IST

School Assembly News Headline  15 November, 2025 - Here is a concise and structured news briefing designed for your school assembly. This daily summary covers essential updates in National, International, Sports, Business, and Science & Technology, ending with an inspiring Thought of the Day. Full articles are available for those seeking a more in-depth look at any story.

School Assembly News Headline  15 November, 2025 - Stay informed and cultivate responsible citizenship with today's essential School Assembly Headlines. Covering National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology, these updates are vital for understanding our nation's progress and challenges, and its place in the world. Ongoing news awareness nurtures curiosity and encourages active participation in civic and societal life. By analyzing current events and developing independent perspectives, news literacy sharpens critical thinking, enabling informed decision-making in our rapidly evolving world.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Indian Air Force conducts Garuda-2025 Air exercise with France

  • PM Modi praised India’s Remarkable Progress in fight against TB

  • India and Nepal sign Letter of Exchange to amend transit protocol, boosting rail connectivity and trade

  • Railway Board issues new guidelines for On-Board garbage management

  • India to showcase indigenous defence capabilities at 44th India International Trade Fair

  • Astronomers unearth lithium-rich giant stars during stellar evolution

International News Headlines for School Assembly  

  • WHO South East Asia calls for urgent action on Diabetes as the Region records 279 million cases

  • India & Spain reaffirm Zero tolerance for terrorism 

  • COP30 Climate Summit -   Experts warned that the world is still headed for a dangerous 2.6°C temperature rise

  • France marked the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris attacks

  • Iran demands UN hold US, Israel accountable for June attacks on nuclear sites                            

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India wins three gold and two silver medals at 24th Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka

  • 1st Test Match between India vs South Africa is underway at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • South Africa chose to bat first but faced a strong bowling attack from India.

  • Cameron Green becomes one of the most expensive player in IPL history. 

  • Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube will skip the upcoming Ranji Trophy match.

  • Sumit Nagal Gets China Visa for Grand Slam Qualifier

  • Hockey India announces squad for Jr. World Cup 2025, Rohit named captain

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • BSNL offers Mobile plan dedicated to students on Children’s day

  • India–Canada Trade Grows 10% in 2024, Reaching USD 23 Billion

  • Toyota Advances Hydrogen Engine Tech

Thought of the Day

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Nelson Mandela

Meaning: This quote means making a mistake in an assignment, failing a test, or losing a game isn't the end of your journey. These moments are proof that you are trying. The true measure of your character is the courage to learn from that mistake, dust yourself off, and try again with renewed determination.


