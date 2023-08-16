Today’s School Assembly Headlines (17 August): Himachal Pradesh Rains, Hawaii Wildfires and Ben Stokes Retirement

17 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 17

17th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an age-old school tradition that is religiously followed to this day. Schools organize the morning assembly in which students and teachers congregate together early in the day.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the core activities remain the same, like a speech by the principal or any other school head and news reading. Students also exhibit their talents, deliver speeches, participate in debates and perform fun role-plays.

Singing prayers and indulging in light physical activity can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we’ll focus on the reading of the news headlines. It serves to inform students about global and domestic current happenings.

A lot of time and effort is spent by students to curate the headlines, and we’re here to assist you with the task. Check the latest news headlines for 17 August to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 17

PM Modi welcomed WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus by calling him “Tulsi Bhai” for the first traditional medicine summit. The President approved 76 gallantry awards, including nine posthumous, to armed forces and CAPF personnel on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was officially renamed as Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society. Scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru discovered a new star in a groundbreaking finding. G20 Film Festival is set to Open with Satyajit Ray’s “Pather Panchali” in Delhi and will take place from August 16 to September 2. Centre announced 10,000 electric buses and 7 multi-tracking projects of Indian railways as part of PM e-bus sewa scheme.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Hawaii wildfires claim 106 lives in one of the worst natural disasters in the US state. Afghan women battle for equal rights as the Taliban completes two years of rule in Afghanistan. Ousted Niger President Bazout will face prosecution from the military junta government as ECOWAS continues to explore military intervention to restore democracy. Ukraine defied Russian threats and as a container ship left Odesa.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

England fast bowler Steven Finn retired from all formats of cricket after struggling with injuries. England reached their first Women’s Football World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 in the semifinal. English cricketer Ben Stokes is set to come out of retirement to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Indian men’s football team will face Iraq in the 49th Kings Cup 2023 seminal on September 7. Rishabh Pant returns to cricket action for the first time after his horrific car crash earlier this year.

Important Days on 17 August

Indonesian Independence Day

Thought of the Day

“Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

― Jawaharlal Nehru