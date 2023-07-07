Today’s School Assembly Headlines (7 July): Global Peace Index, Weather Update, Emi Martinez, IIT and other news in English

News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular tradition in most educational institutions in the world, especially schools. It inculcates values of discipline and respect for culture in students and also sets the tone for the coming day. The assembly is usually the first thing students do in school and are required to attend the activity every morning.

The format of the morning school assembly varies from school to school. It can include prayers or religious activities along with entertaining skits, speeches, debates, quizzes or light physical exercises.

However, reading the news headlines is a must in every school assembly and is usually recited in the English language by students.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for July 7 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 7

The first international IIT campus to be set up in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Piramal Finance opened its first all-women branch called “Maitreyi” in Tripunithura, Kochi. Amit Shah laid the foundation of the first cooperative-run Sainik School in India in Mehsana, Gujarat. India concluded an 11-day naval exercise Salvage and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) in Kochi with the US. IMD issued a red alert in many districts of Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall until July 10. Orange alert issued for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Meghalaya.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Iceland topped the 17th edition of the annual Global Peace Index. India occupied 126th place among 163 countries. July 4 broke the record of July 3, 2023, as the World’s Hottest Day, with an average global temperature of 17.18 C. Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces imprisonment after being charged by Sweden for blockading an oil port. Taiwan to set up an office in Mumbai to boost diplomatic ties with India and move away from China.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez received a jovial welcome in Kolkata, recreating his controversial “Golden Glove Award” celebration. Aadhav Arjuna was elected as the president of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI). Steve Smith became the 15th Australian and 41st player to join the elite 100 test club at Ashes 2023. India and Mumbai City FC footballer Lallianzuala Changte was named the All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s Men's Footballer of the Year. Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement before the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

Important Days

World Chocolate Day

Global Forgiveness Day

Thought of Day

“The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true. ”

― J. Robert Oppenheimer