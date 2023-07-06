Today’s School Assembly Headlines (6 July): SAFF 2023, Ajit Agarkar and China Floods and other news in English

News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly July 6

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular custom in most educational institutions in the world, especially schools. It instils discipline and respect for traditions in students and also sets the tone for the coming day. The assembly is usually the first thing students do in school are obligated to attend the activity every morning.

The format of the morning school assembly differs as per the school rules. It can include prayers or religious activities along with entertaining skits, speeches, debates, quizzes or light physical exercises.

However, reading the news headlines is essential in every school assembly and is mostly recited in the English language by students.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for July 6 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 6

ISRO integrated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 with the launch vehicle. Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishwaw launched the Bharat 6G Alliance to advance the telecommunications technology and development of the 6G network in India. PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, promoting cultural exchange, spirituality and global harmony. UGC made PhD optional for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in institutions of higher education. Tomato Prices reached an all-time high, rising to 150 in some cities.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

World’s hottest day (17.01 degrees Celsius/62.62 Fahrenheit) was recorded on July 3, surpassing the previous record of August 2016’s average global temperature. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif criticised the use of terrorism as diplomatic point-scoring in response to PM Modi’s remarks at the SCO Summit 2023. China continued to battle devastating floods as President Xi Jinping called authorities to step up. Fifteen people have lost their lives so far in the floods, and thousands displaced. Iran became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at the India-hosted 2023 summit. SCO 2023 summit states called for a multipolar world order.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) 2023 Final, winning their ninth title. Venus Williams bows out of Wimbledon 2023 with defeat to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson climbed over Steve Smith and Joe Root to claim the top batting spot in the test rankings. Brazilian football star Neymar Jr was fined $3.3 million for environmental offences. Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the chairman of selectors and will head the selectors committed to choosing the Indian Cricket T20I squad.

Important Days

World Zoonoses Day

Thought of Day

“If your hate could be turned into electricity, it would light up the whole world.”

― Nikola Tesla