Today’s School Assembly Headlines (5 July): PM Modi, SCO Summit, Ukraine-Russia War and other news in English

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running custom in most educational institutions around the world, especially schools. It instils discipline and respect for traditions in students. The assembly is usually the first thing students do in school and sets the tone for the day. All students are mandated to attend the assembly every morning.

The format of the assembly differs as per the school rules. It can include prayers or religious activities along with entertaining skits, speeches, debates, quizzes or light physical exercises.

However, reading the news headlines is essential in every school assembly and is mostly recited in the English language by students.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for July 5 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 5

At the virtual SCO summit 2023, PM Modi urged participating countries to speak out on terrorism and terror financing in the presence of China, Russia and Pakistan. Reliance group chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the ED in a probe of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea was dismissed by the High Court. His wife was admitted to the hospital due to deteriorating multiple sclerosis. Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan underwent nose surgery after a filming accident in Los Angeles, USA. India’s first indigenous 700 MW Nuclear Power Reactor began operations at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant in Gujarat. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated projects 11 NH projects worth ₹5600 crores in Rajasthan. PM Prasad was appointed as the Chairman and managing director of Coal India Limited (CIL).

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Indian consulate in San Francisco was vandalised by Khalistan Supporters while a pro-Khalistan rally was organized in Canada. Taliban banned women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan. New Zealand became the first country in the world to implement a complete ban on thin plastic bags. China’s Qu-Dongyu was re-elected as the head of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Russia-Ukraine War: Many Flights in Moscow were diverted after the drone attack.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

India beat Iran 42-32 in the final of the Men’s Asian Kabbadi Championship 2023. Shreyanka Patil became the first Indian cricketer to play for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Indian men’s football team set to take on Kuwait in the grand finale of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship.

Important Days

Independence Day (Algeria)

Independence Day (Venezuela)

Thought of Day

"The three great essentials to achieve anything worth while are: Hard work, Stick-to-itiveness, and Common sense."

- Thomas Edison