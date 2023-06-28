Today’s School Assembly Headlines (28 June): ICC World Cup Schedule, Vande Bharat, Covid-19 Cases

Today's News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of in-depth news headlines for the morning assembly here from all major sections like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running tradition in most schools and sets the tone for the coming day. All students are required to show up for the assembly each morning, and this is usually the first task they do in school.

The format of the assembly varies from school to school. Some emphasize prayers and religion, while others focus on refreshing the students with skits and speeches. A brief debate or a quiz can also serve as part of the school assembly. It’s usually one or two students who represent their house or standard. However, the news headlines are a staple of any school assembly and are read in the English language.

Students and parents prepare thoroughly to recite the news headlines. You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for June 28 below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For June 27

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly

1. PM Modi launched five new Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal.

2, Army alleges women activists of obstructing roads and supporting riots in Manipur.

3. India records the lowest number of COVID-19 cases, 33, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

4. The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting commenced in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

5. Indian Army conducted anti-terrorist ops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. One unidentified terrorist was gunned down.

6. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying launched the Nandi portal to grant NOC for veterinary drugs and vaccines.

7. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) emerged as the leading university in Times Asia rankings.

8. DBS Bank India appointed Rajat Verma as Managing Director.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin hails troops for preventing civil war after the Wagner paramilitary group’s attempted insurrection.

2. India summons Pakistani diplomat over rising attacks on Sikh minorities.

3. Filipino foreign secretary Enrique Manalo set for a 4-day visit to India.

4. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Diwali as a school Holiday for the upcoming year.

5. The White House condemned the “Online Harassment” of a reporter critical of PM Narendra Modi over minority rights in India.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

1. The full ICC ODI World Cup schedule has been announced. Indian and Pakistan will clash on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will take place on November 19 while England and New Zealand will open the tournament on 5 October.

2. India will go against China in the Asian Champions Trophy opener on August 3, 2023.

3. Hockey Indian appointed Tushar Khandkar as the head coach of the Junior Women’s National Team.

4. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 will be organized in Indonesia.

Important Days

Constitution Day (Ukraine)

National Logistics Day

National Insurance Awareness Day

International Body Piercing Day

Thought of Day

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”

― Albert Einstein