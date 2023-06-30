Today’s School Assembly Headlines (30 June): Manipur Protests, France Riots, Steve Smith century 

Today's News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of in-depth news headlines for the morning assembly here from all major divisions like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more.

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-standing tradition in most schools around the world and sets the tone for the coming day. All students are obliged to show up for the assembly each morning, and this is usually the first activity they do in school.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school. Some emphasize prayers and religion, while others focus on invigorating the students with skits and speeches. A brief debate, quiz or physical activity can also serve as part of the school assembly.

However, the news headlines are a staple of any school assembly and are usually recited in the English language. Students and parents prepare with great diligence to gather the news headlines.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for June 30 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi gave its approval for the introduction of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023 in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped in Manipur by police and took a chopper to Churachandanpur. TS Singh Deo was appointed Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Ajay Banga, the Indian-American President of the World Bank was recognised on the “Great Immigrants” list by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. India secured the 67th position in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) energy transition index. Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar were hit by heavy rains; 2 people were swept away in floods. IIT Kharagpur to create a tamper-proof railway signalling system.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Canada launched the Digital Nomad strategy to attract skilled foreign workers, particularly in the tech sector. The World Bank approved $700 million in aid to finance Sri Lanka as it battles an economic crisis. France arrested 150 people for rioting after protests against police shooting of a teenager turned violent. India dropped from the UNSC report on Children and Armed Conflict. WHO’s cancer research agency links the aspartame sweetener used in diet coke to cancer.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

Rajasthan Royals set to offer Jos Buttler a lucrative multi-year contract. France’s highest administrative court allows the soccer federation to ban headscarves in games. Indian beat Iran 33-28 in Asian Kabaddi Championship to advance to the finals. Steve Smith scored his 32nd test century against England, becoming the second-fastest to reach 9000 test runs.

Important Days

World Asteroid Day

International Day of Parliamentarism

World Social Media Day

Thought of Day

“If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

― George Washington