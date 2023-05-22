SEBA Assam HSLC Result, Hridong Thakuria TOPS: Check How to Download SEBA HSLC Marksheet 2023, Official Links, Grading System and Other Details

How to Download SEBA HSLC Marksheet 2023: SEBA is set to release the HSLC Class 10th exam result 2023 today at 10 AM on sebaonline.org, jagranjosh.com and resultsassam.nic.in . Check here the steps to download Assam Board 10th marksheet 2023.

Download SEBA Assam HSLC Marksheet 2023, Get Official Result Links Here: Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) is going to release the Assam HSLC Result 2023 today i.e. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10 am. The SEBA HSLC 2023 examination was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts of morning and afternoon. took part in this exam and now all these are eagerly waiting for the declaration of Assam HSLC Result 2023. Close to 4 lakhs students who attempted the 10th Class Board Exam 2023 will be able to check their results online through official SEBA result website sebaonline.org and also at jagranjosh.com.

Assam HSLC Result 2023 Toppers

Hridong Thakuria from Sankar Dev Sisku Niketan, Dekhia Juli grabs the 1st rank in SEBA HSLC Result 2023.



Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupam Konwar grabbed the second rank.



SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Important Highlights

Board Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Class 10th Exam High School Leaving Certificate Assam HSLC Result 2023 Release Date 22 May 2023 SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Time 10:00AM Result Status Awaited Official Assam Board website link site.sebaonline.org

How to Download SEBA HSLC Marksheet 2023 Online?

Here is how you can check SEBA Class 10 result 2023 and download the marksheet in easy steps:

Step 1: Visit sebaonline.org, jagranjosh.com or resultsassam.nic.in to check and download your Assam HSLC Result Marksheet 2023.

Step 2: Click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

Step 3: Enter your Assam Board 10th class roll number.

Step 4: Submit.

Step 5: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2023 will appear on screen.

Step 6: Download SEBA Class 10 marksheet 2023 or keep a screenshot.

Details Mentioned on Assam HSLC Marksheet 2023?

Candidates can expect to find the following details on Assam HSLC Marksheet 2023:

Candidate’s Name

Date Of Birth (DoB)

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

School Name

Result Date

Subject-wise Passing Marks

Subject-wise Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Total Marks Obtained

List of Websites to Check and Download Assam HSLC Result Marksheet 2023

SEBA Result 2023 will be published online on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.mic.in

And jagranjosh.org. The result will also be available on other websites which are given below:

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

assam.shiksha

exametc.com

schools9.com

assamresult.in

vidyavision.com

How to Check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 from Mobile App?

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for SEBA Results App

Step 2: Download and install it on your smartphone

Step 3: Open the app and go to Assam HSLC 10th Class Result 2023 category

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number

Step 5: Your result will show up on screen

SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Grading System

Assam Board follows a grading system when it comes to its board exam results. Check he grading system followed by SEBA in HSLC Result 2023 below:

Marks Grade Grades Points 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-81 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 30-40 D1 4 00-29 F Fail

Minimum Passing Marks for Asaam HSLC Result 2023

To pass in Assam Board 10th class result 2023, students are required to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each individual subject and in aggregate.