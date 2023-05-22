SEBA Assam HSLC Result, Hridong Thakuria TOPS: Check How to Download SEBA HSLC Marksheet 2023, Official Links, Grading System and Other Details

Download SEBA Assam HSLC Marksheet 2023, Get Official Result Links Here: Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) is going to release the Assam HSLC Result 2023 today i.e. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10 am. The SEBA HSLC 2023 examination was conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts of morning and afternoon. took part in this exam and now all these are eagerly waiting for the declaration of Assam HSLC Result 2023. Close to 4 lakhs students who attempted the 10th Class Board Exam 2023 will be able to check their results online through official SEBA result website sebaonline.org and also at jagranjosh.com.
Click here to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
Assam HSLC Result 2023 Toppers
Hridong Thakuria from Sankar Dev Sisku Niketan, Dekhia Juli grabs the 1st rank in SEBA HSLC Result 2023.
Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupam Konwar grabbed the second rank.
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Important Highlights
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)
|
Class
|
10th
|
Exam
|
High School Leaving Certificate
|
Assam HSLC Result 2023 Release Date
|
22 May 2023
|
SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Time
|
10:00AM
|
Result Status
|
Awaited
|
Official Assam Board website link
|
site.sebaonline.org
How to Download SEBA HSLC Marksheet 2023 Online?
Here is how you can check SEBA Class 10 result 2023 and download the marksheet in easy steps:
Step 1: Visit sebaonline.org, jagranjosh.com or resultsassam.nic.in to check and download your Assam HSLC Result Marksheet 2023.
Step 2: Click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.
Step 3: Enter your Assam Board 10th class roll number.
Step 4: Submit.
Step 5: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2023 will appear on screen.
Step 6: Download SEBA Class 10 marksheet 2023 or keep a screenshot.
Details Mentioned on Assam HSLC Marksheet 2023?
Candidates can expect to find the following details on Assam HSLC Marksheet 2023:
- Candidate’s Name
- Date Of Birth (DoB)
- Father’s Name
- Mother’s Name
- Registration Number
- Roll Number
- School Name
- Result Date
- Subject-wise Passing Marks
- Subject-wise Marks Obtained
- Total Marks
- Total Marks Obtained
List of Websites to Check and Download Assam HSLC Result Marksheet 2023
SEBA Result 2023 will be published online on sebaonline.org, resultsassam.mic.in
And jagranjosh.org. The result will also be available on other websites which are given below:
- indiaresults.com
- results.shiksha
- assam.shiksha
- exametc.com
- schools9.com
- assamresult.in
- vidyavision.com
How to Check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 from Mobile App?
Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for SEBA Results App
Step 2: Download and install it on your smartphone
Step 3: Open the app and go to Assam HSLC 10th Class Result 2023 category
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number
Step 5: Your result will show up on screen
SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Grading System
Assam Board follows a grading system when it comes to its board exam results. Check he grading system followed by SEBA in HSLC Result 2023 below:
|
Marks
|
Grade
|
Grades Points
|
91-100
|
A1
|
10
|
81-90
|
A2
|
9
|
71-81
|
B1
|
8
|
61-70
|
B2
|
7
|
51-60
|
C1
|
6
|
41-50
|
C2
|
5
|
30-40
|
D1
|
4
|
00-29
|
F
|
Fail
Minimum Passing Marks for Asaam HSLC Result 2023
To pass in Assam Board 10th class result 2023, students are required to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each individual subject and in aggregate.