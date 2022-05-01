Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022: Know SEBA Assam HSLC Result Date, How to Check Here

    Created On : May 1, 2022 16:14 IST
    Assam Board 10th Result 2022
    Assam Board 10th Result 2022
    Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will be releasing the Assam Board class 10 result 2022 on the official website by May-June 2022. Students must note that the Assam Board 10th examinations will be conducted from March 15 to 31, 2022. Candidates appearing for the SEBA Class 10 exams 2022 will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Students are required to enter the Assam Board 10th registration details in the result page provided. 

    The Assam Board 10th Results 2022 will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the Assam Board 10th results on this page. Candidates are hence advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Assam Board 10th examinations. 

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) 

    Exam

    Class 10

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    sebaonline.org 

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    Candidates appearing for the Class 10 Assam Board examinations being conducted in March 2022 can visit the official website of the board for details on the declaration of the results. Check below the Assam Board 10th Results 2022 Dates.

    Events

    Dates

    Assam Board 10th Exams 2022

    March 15 to 21, 2022

    Assam Board 10th Results 2022

    30th May 2022
    (Likely to be Declared)

    Re-evaluation HSLC result Application begins

    June 2022

    SEBA Assam 10th result 2022 for revaluation

    July 2022

    Assam HSLC compartment exam dates 2022

    July 2022

    Assam HSLC compartment result date 2022

    August 2022

    Assam SEBA Class 10 Result 2022 will be available on the official website of Assam Board. Students must note that they will be able to check the results of the SEBA class 10 exams through the link available online. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link.  Candidates appearing can also check the Assam Board 10th Exam Results 2022 through the steps provided below. 

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Examination, Assam i.e., sebaonline.org 

    Step 2nd- Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2022

    Step 3rd- Enter the roll number and captcha in the given fields .

    Step 4th- Click on the ‘submit’ button.

    Step 5th- The HSLC SEBA Result 2022 will appear on your screen

    Step 6th- Download or take a printout of the Assam Board Result 2022 published online.

    Assam Class 10 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board soon after the results are announced by the board officials. Apart from the official website, students will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the SEBA HSLC Results 2022. Candidates can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the results.

    • sebaonline.org 
    • resultsassam.nic.in.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Assam Board 10

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Result link provided on the home page

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Assam Board 10th Result link

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the Assam Board Registration Number

    Assam Board 10th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Assam Board Class 10 Results 2022 for further reference

    How To Check Assam Class 10th Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Along with the official link on the website, students will also be able to get the class 10 Assam Board results via SMS. Candidates can get the Assam HSLC Results 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below.

    • Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.
    • Type ASSAM10<roll number>.
    • Send the SMS to 56263.

    What details will be mentioned in the Assam Board HSLC Result 2022?  

    When checking the Assam Board 10th Results 2022 students are required to make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the resultsheet. Assam Board class 10 result sheets 2022 will include the candidate details and the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates when checking the results can look for the following fields in the resultsheets.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Assam Board 10th Results Statistics

    When announcing the Assam Board class 10 Results 2022 students will be provided with the complete data of the examination including the overall numbers, qualifying status of students, pass percentage and district wise performance in the exams. Students can check below the performance of the Assam Board class 10 students in the previous years.

    Assam Board Class 10 Result 2021 - Overall Statistics

    Particular

    Details

    Total Students

    4,26,553

    Total number of boys appeared

    1,97,565

    Total number of girls appeared

    2,28,988

    Overall pass percentage

    93.10%

    Total students got first division

    88,521

    Total students got second division

    1,60,298

    Total students got third division

    1,48,313

    Assam SEBA HSLC Results 2022 - Previous Year Statistics

    Year

    Number of appeared candidates

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Total pass %

    2021

    4,26,553

    93.34%

    92.90%

    93.10%

    2020

    3,58,444

    66.93%

    62.91%

    64.80%

    2019

    3,42,702

    62.99

    57.99

    60.23

    2018

    3,37,570

    59

    53

    56.04

    2,017

    372,640

    46.45

    59.36

    47.94

    2,016

    3,81,585

    61.45

    62.75

    62.79

    2015

    3,86,763

    60.3

    62.17

    62.21

    2014

    3,69,075

    59.06

    60.11

    61.42

    2013

    2,89,919

    55.43

    57.21

    55.64

    What After the Announcement of Assam Board Result 2022 for Class 10th? 

    Board of Secondary Examinations, Assam will be announcing the class 10 results of the students on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the online copy of the answer sheets for further admission procedures. 

    After the results of SEBA class 10 students are declared, students will be able to download the marksheets for further admissions. Candidates must note that the Class 10 online marksheet copy will be valid only until the original certificates are issued.

    The board will also be conducting the re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets for class 10 students. Those who wish to get their class 10 answer sheet evaluated for mistakes can do so by submitting the applications.

    Compartmental exams will also be conducted for the students who are unable to qualify the Class 10 exams in the first attempt. The applications for the same will also be provided on the website.

    Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Re-evaluation and Scrutiny of answer sheets are conducted in case students have a doubt in the totalling of marks for a particular subject. In case students want to get the same verified, they are required to fill in the Assam Board 10th Revaluation and scrutiny applications which will be available on the official website. 

    Assam Board Class 10 Scrutiny applications will be available on the official website of Assam Board. After the scrutiny of the answer sheets is conducted, students with changes in marks will be notified of the same and the updated mark sheets will be provided to the candidates.

    Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Compartmental Exam 

    Assam Board HSLC 2022 Compartmental exams are expected to be conducted a month or so after the declaration of the Assam Board class 10 Results. The Compartmental examinations are conducted so that students who were unable to qualify the examinations will be able to appear for the exams and pass the same in order to apply for further admissions. 

    After completing the applications for the compartmental examinations the board will issue the admit card for the exams. The results of the Assam Board 10th Compartments will be announced on the official website. 

    Assam SEBA Class 10 Results 2022 - Toppers

    Assam Board officials will be announcing the Assam Board HSLC results 2022 on the official website. Assam Board will announce the list of toppers for the exams along with the results of the 10th board examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check below the list of Class 10 toppers for the exams. 

    Assam 10th Toppers 2020

    Rank

    Toppers Name

    District/School

    Marks

    1

    Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita

    Padum Pukhuri High School, Darrang

    595

    2

    Alangkrita Gautam Baruah

    Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh

    594

    3

    Debisma Priya Borah

    Gyanjyoti Academy or Narayanpur, Lakhimpur

    591

    3

    Jyotisman Deva Sarma

    Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag, Nalbari

    591

    3

    Chaki G. Bulton

    St. Mary’s School, Guwahati

    591

    4

    Namashya Deka

    -

    590

    4

    Hiyashree Sarma

    -

    590

    5

    Manash Uttam Neog

    -

    589

    5

    Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah

    -

    589

    5

    Hirakjyoti Baishya

    -

    589

    About Assam Board School Examination Board 

    The Assam Class 10th Board also known as Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) conducts the Class 10 board examinations annually for the students. The SEBA looks after the development and propagation of secondary level education in the state of Assam. The results of Assam Board Class 10 examinations will be published on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Assam. Further details on the Assam Board Class 10 Results and examinations will be available on the official website.

    FAQ

    When to check the Assam Board Class 10 Results 2022?

    The Assam Board class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the website by May-June 2022.

    How to check Assam 10th Results 2022?

    Candidates can check the Assam 10th Results 2022 by entering the registration details in the result link on the website.

    Where to check the Assam Board 10th Results 2022?

    The Assam Board 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link here to check results.

    What details will be mentioned in the Assam Board 10th Result sheet?

    The Assam Board 10th result sheet will include the details like the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    Will the board issue original certificates for the class 10 students?

    Assam board will issue the original certificates to the students shortly after the results are declared. Students can collect the certificates through their respective schools.