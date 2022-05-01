Assam HSLC Result 2022: Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will be releasing the Assam Board class 10 result 2022 on the official website by May-June 2022. Students must note that the Assam Board 10th examinations will be conducted from March 15 to 31, 2022. Candidates appearing for the SEBA Class 10 exams 2022 will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Students are required to enter the Assam Board 10th registration details in the result page provided.

The Assam Board 10th Results 2022 will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the Assam Board 10th results on this page. Candidates are hence advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Assam Board 10th examinations.

Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Exam Class 10 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites sebaonline.org Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 Date and Time

Candidates appearing for the Class 10 Assam Board examinations being conducted in March 2022 can visit the official website of the board for details on the declaration of the results. Check below the Assam Board 10th Results 2022 Dates.

Events Dates Assam Board 10th Exams 2022 March 15 to 21, 2022 Assam Board 10th Results 2022 30th May 2022

(Likely to be Declared) Re-evaluation HSLC result Application begins June 2022 SEBA Assam 10th result 2022 for revaluation July 2022 Assam HSLC compartment exam dates 2022 July 2022 Assam HSLC compartment result date 2022 August 2022

How To Check Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 in Online Mode?

Assam SEBA Class 10 Result 2022 will be available on the official website of Assam Board. Students must note that they will be able to check the results of the SEBA class 10 exams through the link available online. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link. Candidates appearing can also check the Assam Board 10th Exam Results 2022 through the steps provided below.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Examination, Assam i.e., sebaonline.org

Step 2nd- Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2022

Step 3rd- Enter the roll number and captcha in the given fields .

Step 4th- Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5th- The HSLC SEBA Result 2022 will appear on your screen

Step 6th- Download or take a printout of the Assam Board Result 2022 published online.

Where to Check Assam HSLC Result 2022

Assam Class 10 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board soon after the results are announced by the board officials. Apart from the official website, students will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the SEBA HSLC Results 2022. Candidates can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the results.

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Assam Board 10

Step 2nd: Click on the Result link provided on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Assam Board 10th Result link

Step 4th: Enter the Assam Board Registration Number

Step 5th: Download the Assam Board Class 10 Results 2022 for further reference

How To Check Assam Class 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the official link on the website, students will also be able to get the class 10 Assam Board results via SMS. Candidates can get the Assam HSLC Results 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below.

Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Type ASSAM10<roll number>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the Assam Board HSLC Result 2022?

When checking the Assam Board 10th Results 2022 students are required to make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the resultsheet. Assam Board class 10 result sheets 2022 will include the candidate details and the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates when checking the results can look for the following fields in the resultsheets.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Assam Board 10th Results Statistics

When announcing the Assam Board class 10 Results 2022 students will be provided with the complete data of the examination including the overall numbers, qualifying status of students, pass percentage and district wise performance in the exams. Students can check below the performance of the Assam Board class 10 students in the previous years.

Assam Board Class 10 Result 2021 - Overall Statistics

Particular Details Total Students 4,26,553 Total number of boys appeared 1,97,565 Total number of girls appeared 2,28,988 Overall pass percentage 93.10% Total students got first division 88,521 Total students got second division 1,60,298 Total students got third division 1,48,313

Assam SEBA HSLC Results 2022 - Previous Year Statistics

Year Number of appeared candidates Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Total pass % 2021 4,26,553 93.34% 92.90% 93.10% 2020 3,58,444 66.93% 62.91% 64.80% 2019 3,42,702 62.99 57.99 60.23 2018 3,37,570 59 53 56.04 2,017 372,640 46.45 59.36 47.94 2,016 3,81,585 61.45 62.75 62.79 2015 3,86,763 60.3 62.17 62.21 2014 3,69,075 59.06 60.11 61.42 2013 2,89,919 55.43 57.21 55.64

What After the Announcement of Assam Board Result 2022 for Class 10th?

Board of Secondary Examinations, Assam will be announcing the class 10 results of the students on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the online copy of the answer sheets for further admission procedures.

After the results of SEBA class 10 students are declared, students will be able to download the marksheets for further admissions. Candidates must note that the Class 10 online marksheet copy will be valid only until the original certificates are issued.

The board will also be conducting the re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets for class 10 students. Those who wish to get their class 10 answer sheet evaluated for mistakes can do so by submitting the applications.

Compartmental exams will also be conducted for the students who are unable to qualify the Class 10 exams in the first attempt. The applications for the same will also be provided on the website.

Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Re-evaluation and Scrutiny of answer sheets are conducted in case students have a doubt in the totalling of marks for a particular subject. In case students want to get the same verified, they are required to fill in the Assam Board 10th Revaluation and scrutiny applications which will be available on the official website.

Assam Board Class 10 Scrutiny applications will be available on the official website of Assam Board. After the scrutiny of the answer sheets is conducted, students with changes in marks will be notified of the same and the updated mark sheets will be provided to the candidates.

Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Compartmental Exam

Assam Board HSLC 2022 Compartmental exams are expected to be conducted a month or so after the declaration of the Assam Board class 10 Results. The Compartmental examinations are conducted so that students who were unable to qualify the examinations will be able to appear for the exams and pass the same in order to apply for further admissions.

After completing the applications for the compartmental examinations the board will issue the admit card for the exams. The results of the Assam Board 10th Compartments will be announced on the official website.

Assam SEBA Class 10 Results 2022 - Toppers

Assam Board officials will be announcing the Assam Board HSLC results 2022 on the official website. Assam Board will announce the list of toppers for the exams along with the results of the 10th board examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check below the list of Class 10 toppers for the exams.

Assam 10th Toppers 2020

Rank Toppers Name District/School Marks 1 Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Padum Pukhuri High School, Darrang 595 2 Alangkrita Gautam Baruah Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh 594 3 Debisma Priya Borah Gyanjyoti Academy or Narayanpur, Lakhimpur 591 3 Jyotisman Deva Sarma Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag, Nalbari 591 3 Chaki G. Bulton St. Mary’s School, Guwahati 591 4 Namashya Deka - 590 4 Hiyashree Sarma - 590 5 Manash Uttam Neog - 589 5 Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah - 589 5 Hirakjyoti Baishya - 589

About Assam Board School Examination Board

The Assam Class 10th Board also known as Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) conducts the Class 10 board examinations annually for the students. The SEBA looks after the development and propagation of secondary level education in the state of Assam. The results of Assam Board Class 10 examinations will be published on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Assam. Further details on the Assam Board Class 10 Results and examinations will be available on the official website.