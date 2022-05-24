Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Know Assam HSLC, HS Result Date, How to Check Here

    Created On : May 24, 2022 16:14 ISTModified On : May 24, 2022 16:14 IST
    Assam Board Results 2022
    Assam Board Results 2022
    Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be conducting the Assam Board Class 10 and 12 examination 2022 in March April 2022. Since the examinations will conclude by April 2022, it is expected that the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared by May-June 2022. Students will be intimated of the exact date and time for the declaration of the class 10 and 12th Assam Board results 2022 here. 

    According to the schedule provided on the official website, the Assam Board Class 10 Examinations will be conducted from March 15 to 31, 2022, while the Assam Board Class 12 Exams 2022 will be conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022. 

    Students appearing for the Assam Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results on the examinations. Candidates can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the direct link which will be provided on this page. Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Assam Board Exams 2022, exam result details and the previous year performance of the students.

    Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights 

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

    Exam

    Class 10 and 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    SEBA Assam 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time 

    Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Examinations 2022 will be conducted by SEBA and AHSEC in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the Assam Board HSLC and HS examinations 2022 can check here the complete details of the exams including the timeline of the exams, tentative result dates etc. Check below the Assam Board Results 2022 schedule.

    Events

    Dates

    Assam Board 10th Exams 2022

    March 15 to 31, 2022

    Assam Board 12th Exams 2022

    March 15 to April 12, 2022

    Assam Board 10th Results 2022

    		 30th May 2022 (Expected)

    Assam Board 12th Result 2022

    May-June 2022

    How To Check Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode? 

    SEBA Assam Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website. To check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website of the respective boards and check the results.

    Candidates appearing can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022 through the steps provided below. 

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of the Assam Board i.e., sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in

    Step 2nd: Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2022 or HS AHSEC Result 2022.

    Step 3rd: Enter the credentials asked.

    Step 4th: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

    Step 5th: The HSLC SEBA Result 2022 or HS AHSEC Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

    Step 6th: Download or take a printout of the Assam Board Result 2022 published online.

    Where to Check Assam Board Result 2022 10th and 12th 

    Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available for download on the official website of SEBA and AHSEC. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the Assam Board HSLC and HS Results 2022 will be available on this page as and when the results are declared on the official website.

    Candidates can also check the Assam Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 by visiting the list of websites provided below. 

    • sebaonline.org 
    • Ahsec.nic.in
    • resultsassam.nic.in.

    Assam Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    How To Check Assam Board Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Apart from the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board 10th and 12th examinations can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below

    • Step 1st: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.
    • Step 2nd: Type ASSAM10/12<roll number>.
    • Step 3rd: Send the SMS to 56263.

    What details will be mentioned in the Assam Board Result 2022 HSLC and HS?  

    Assam Board class 10 and 12 examination results 2022 will be available on the official website of Assam Board. Candidates when checking the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022, must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the result sheet of the students. theAssam Board HSLC and HS 2022 result sheets will consist of the following details. 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    When checking the Assam Board 10th and 12th results students must make sure that the above mentioned details are available on the official result page. 

    Assam Board Results 2022 Statistics

    Assam Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 will be released on the official website of SEBA and AHSEC. Along with the HSLC and HS results 2022 students will also be able to check the overall performance of the students in the examinations and the stream wise performance in the examinations. 

    The Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Statistics will provide the students with details of the performance of the students in the Assam Board 10th and 12th Examinations. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous years. 

    Assam Board Class 10 Results Statistics 2021

    Particular

    Details

    Total Students

    426553

    Total number of boys appeared

    197565

    Total number of girls appeared

    228988

    Overall pass percentage

    93.10%

    Total students got first division

    88521

    Total students got second division

    160298

    Total students got third division

    148313

    Previous Year Assam Class 10 Result Statistics

    Year

    Number of appeared candidates

    Boys Pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Total pass %

    2021

    426553

    93.34

    92.90

    93.10

    2020

    358444

    66.93

    62.91

    64.80

    2019

    342702

    62.99

    57.99

    60.23

    2018

    337570

    59

    53

    56.04

    2017

    372640

    46.45

    59.36

    47.94

    2016

    381585

    61.45

    62.75

    62.79

    2015

    386763

    60.3

    62.17

    62.21

    2014

    369075

    59.06

    60.11

    61.42

    2013

    289919

    55.43

    57.21

    55.64

     Assam Board HS Result Statistics 2021- Arts Stream

    Category

    Numbers

    Overall passing percentage of Arts streams is

    98.93% 

    Number of students in 1st division

    58244

    Number of students in 2nd division

    89520

    Number of students in 3rd division

    42029

    Assam HS Result Statistics 2021: Science Stream

    Category

    Numbers

    Science pass percentage

    99.06%

    Number of students in 1st division

    3291

    Number of students in 2nd division

    4609

    Number of students in 3rd division

    542

     Assam 12th Result Statistics 2021 - Commerce stream

    Category

    Numbers

    Commerce pass percentage

    99.57%

    Number of students in 1st division

    11189

    Number of students in 2nd division

    5497

    Number of students in 3rd division

    1678

    What After the Announcement of Assam Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th? 

    The Assam Board officials will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 results 2022 in an official press conference. After the results are announced students will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website.

    Shortly after the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board officials will issue the original certificates and marksheets of the class 10 and 12 students. Candidates who have qualified the class 10 Assam Board exams 2022 can apply for the class 11 admissions to the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

    Candidates who have qualified the Assam Board 12th exams 2022 will be eligible for the admissions to higher education courses. To apply for the admission process students are required to complete the admissions through the online copy of the results until the original certificates are released.

    The board will also be conducting the Assam Board 10th and 12th Rechecking and Scrutiny process and the compartmental examinations for the 10th and12th students.

    Assam Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Assam Board HSLC and HS Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. 

    The board will also be releasing the Assam Board Revaluation and Scrutiny applications shortly after the results are declared. The Revaluation and Scrutiny procedure is conducted for those students who have totalling doubts or want to get the answer sheets evaluated once again. 

    In case of changes in the marks in the examination answer sheets after scrutiny, the revised marks will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam 

    Assam Board HSLC and HS results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 by visiting the official website and entering login details in the result link.

    After the board exam results are declared on the official website, students who were unable to qualify the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be able to apply for the compartmental examinations. The Assam Board 10th and 12th Compartmental examinations 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt of the exam. The results of Assam Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be declared on the official website. 

    Assam Board Results 2022 - Toppers

    Assam Board 10th and 12th 2021 exam toppers will be declared by the board officials. Along with announcing the Assam Board 10th and 12th exams the board will announce the toppers for the 10th and 12th examinations. 

    Since the Assam Board HSLC and HS Exams 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to announce the list of toppers for last year. Candidates can however check the Assam Board 2020 toppers for the 10th and 12th exams here.

    Assam Board 10th 2020 Toppers

    Rank

    Toppers Name

    District/School

    Marks

    1

    Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita

    Padum Pukhuri High School, Darrang

    595

    2

    Alangkrita Gautam Baruah

    Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh

    594

    3

    Debisma Priya Borah

    Gyanjyoti Academy or Narayanpur, Lakhimpur

    591

    3

    Jyotisman Deva Sarma

    Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag, Nalbari

    591

    3

    Chaki G. Bulton

    St. Mary’s School, Guwahati

    591

    4

    Namashya Deka

    -

    590

    4

    Hiyashree Sarma

    -

    590

    5

    Manash Uttam Neog

    -

    589

    5

    Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah

    -

    589

    5

    Hirakjyoti Baishya

    -

    589

    Assam Board 12th Toppers Previous years

    Year

    Science Stream

    Commerce Stream

    Arts Stream

    2020

    Abhinash Kalita (486/500) - 97.2% 

    Krishna Maheshwari (471/500) - 94.2%

    Pubali Deka, Shraddha Bogohain (481/500) -96.2%

    2019

    Bitupan Arandhara

    95.60%

    Ashim Sarkar

    94.80%

    Khushboo Firdous

    95.60%

    2018

    Amar Singh Thapa

    Raunak Loha

    Sampriti Rajkhowa

    About Assam Board School Examination Board

    The Assam Class 10th Board is well known as the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) across the state. The SEBA was established in  January, 1962. There are many governments and private schools affiliated with this board. The SEBA looks after the development and propagation of secondary level education in the state of Assam. In addition to this responsibility, the board also conducts the annual Assam SSLC Board Exam every year in the month of February – March.

    The matters of Higher Secondary Education are looked after by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). In the state of Assam, the higher secondary education translates to 11th and 12th Class and the responsibility of ensuring quality education for these classes rests with AHSEC. The AHSEC Board also conducts the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science.

    Board Result News / Updates

    Assam Board Exams 2022: Vaccination not mandatory for 10th, 12th Board exam students

    Published on: 2022-02-10 12:03

    Assam Minister Himanta Boswa Sarma expressed that the state board will not be stopping unvaccinated students from appearing for the Assam Board 10th and 12th examinations. Vaccinations  were earlier mandatory for students appearing for the board exams. 

    Assam HS, HSLC Exam 2022: SEBA 10th Exam and AHSEC 12th Exam to start from 15th March, confirms Education Minister

    Published on: 2021-12-31 09:10

    Assam Board Exam 2022 Date Confirmed: As per media reports, SEBA HSLC Exam 2022 and AHSEC HS Exam 2022 Dates have been confirmed. Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said that Assam 10th and 12th Class exams will commence from 15th March onwards. Get Details Here.

    Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared for Class 10 and AHM Special Exam, Check SEBA Results at sebaonline.org

    Published on: 2021-11-17 09:01

    SEBA HSLC / AMH Result 2021 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the Assam HSLC Result 2021 and Assam AHM Result 2021 for the recently concluded special examination. Candidates who have appeared for SEBA HSLC/AHM Exam can now check their individual results by visiting official website i.e. sebaonline.org. Get Direct Link Here.

    FAQ

    How to check Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022?

    The Assam Board 10th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of SEBA while the Class 12 Results will be declared on the official website of AHSEC.

    Where to check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022?

    The Class 10 Assam Board results 2022 will be available on the official website - sebaonline.org and the Assam Board 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website - ahsec.nic.in.

    What details will be mentioned in the Assam Board 10th and 12th Answer sheet?

    The Assam Class 10 and 12 answer sheets will include the details such as the candidates information, subject details and marks secured.

    How to check Assam Board Results 2022?

    Candidates are required to enter the Assam Board 10th/ 12th Registration number in the result link in order to check the results online.

    Will the Assam Board conduct the compartmental exams for the students?

    Assam Board will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 compartmental exams for the students who want to give it a second chance. The exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared by the officials.