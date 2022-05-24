Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be conducting the Assam Board Class 10 and 12 examination 2022 in March April 2022. Since the examinations will conclude by April 2022, it is expected that the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared by May-June 2022. Students will be intimated of the exact date and time for the declaration of the class 10 and 12th Assam Board results 2022 here.

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the Assam Board Class 10 Examinations will be conducted from March 15 to 31, 2022, while the Assam Board Class 12 Exams 2022 will be conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022.

Students appearing for the Assam Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results on the examinations. Candidates can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the direct link which will be provided on this page. Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Assam Board Exams 2022, exam result details and the previous year performance of the students.

Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Exam Class 10 and 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

SEBA Assam 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Examinations 2022 will be conducted by SEBA and AHSEC in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the Assam Board HSLC and HS examinations 2022 can check here the complete details of the exams including the timeline of the exams, tentative result dates etc. Check below the Assam Board Results 2022 schedule.

Events Dates Assam Board 10th Exams 2022 March 15 to 31, 2022 Assam Board 12th Exams 2022 March 15 to April 12, 2022 Assam Board 10th Results 2022 30th May 2022 (Expected) Assam Board 12th Result 2022 May-June 2022

How To Check Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?

SEBA Assam Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website. To check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website of the respective boards and check the results.

Candidates appearing can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022 through the steps provided below.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of the Assam Board i.e., sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2nd: Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2022 or HS AHSEC Result 2022.

Step 3rd: Enter the credentials asked.

Step 4th: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5th: The HSLC SEBA Result 2022 or HS AHSEC Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 6th: Download or take a printout of the Assam Board Result 2022 published online.

Where to Check Assam Board Result 2022 10th and 12th

Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available for download on the official website of SEBA and AHSEC. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the Assam Board HSLC and HS Results 2022 will be available on this page as and when the results are declared on the official website.

Candidates can also check the Assam Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 by visiting the list of websites provided below.

sebaonline.org

Ahsec.nic.in

resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Assam Board 10/ 12th

Step 2nd: Click on the Result link provided on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Assam Board 10th/ 12th Result link

Step 4th: Enter the Assam Board 10th/12th Roll Number

Step 5th: Download the Assam Board Class 10/ 12 Results 2022 for further reference

How To Check Assam Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board 10th and 12th examinations can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below

Step 1st: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Open the SMS application on the mobile phone. Step 2nd: Type ASSAM10/12<roll number>.

Type ASSAM10/12<roll number>. Step 3rd: Send the SMS to 56263.

What details will be mentioned in the Assam Board Result 2022 HSLC and HS?

Assam Board class 10 and 12 examination results 2022 will be available on the official website of Assam Board. Candidates when checking the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022, must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the result sheet of the students. theAssam Board HSLC and HS 2022 result sheets will consist of the following details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

When checking the Assam Board 10th and 12th results students must make sure that the above mentioned details are available on the official result page.

Assam Board Results 2022 Statistics

Assam Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 will be released on the official website of SEBA and AHSEC. Along with the HSLC and HS results 2022 students will also be able to check the overall performance of the students in the examinations and the stream wise performance in the examinations.

The Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Statistics will provide the students with details of the performance of the students in the Assam Board 10th and 12th Examinations. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous years.

Assam Board Class 10 Results Statistics 2021

Particular Details Total Students 426553 Total number of boys appeared 197565 Total number of girls appeared 228988 Overall pass percentage 93.10% Total students got first division 88521 Total students got second division 160298 Total students got third division 148313

Previous Year Assam Class 10 Result Statistics

Year Number of appeared candidates Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Total pass % 2021 426553 93.34 92.90 93.10 2020 358444 66.93 62.91 64.80 2019 342702 62.99 57.99 60.23 2018 337570 59 53 56.04 2017 372640 46.45 59.36 47.94 2016 381585 61.45 62.75 62.79 2015 386763 60.3 62.17 62.21 2014 369075 59.06 60.11 61.42 2013 289919 55.43 57.21 55.64

Assam Board HS Result Statistics 2021- Arts Stream

Category Numbers Overall passing percentage of Arts streams is 98.93% Number of students in 1st division 58244 Number of students in 2nd division 89520 Number of students in 3rd division 42029

Assam HS Result Statistics 2021: Science Stream

Category Numbers Science pass percentage 99.06% Number of students in 1st division 3291 Number of students in 2nd division 4609 Number of students in 3rd division 542

Assam 12th Result Statistics 2021 - Commerce stream

Category Numbers Commerce pass percentage 99.57% Number of students in 1st division 11189 Number of students in 2nd division 5497 Number of students in 3rd division 1678

What After the Announcement of Assam Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

The Assam Board officials will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 results 2022 in an official press conference. After the results are announced students will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website.

Shortly after the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board officials will issue the original certificates and marksheets of the class 10 and 12 students. Candidates who have qualified the class 10 Assam Board exams 2022 can apply for the class 11 admissions to the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

Candidates who have qualified the Assam Board 12th exams 2022 will be eligible for the admissions to higher education courses. To apply for the admission process students are required to complete the admissions through the online copy of the results until the original certificates are released.

The board will also be conducting the Assam Board 10th and 12th Rechecking and Scrutiny process and the compartmental examinations for the 10th and12th students.

Assam Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Assam Board HSLC and HS Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the link provided on the official website.

The board will also be releasing the Assam Board Revaluation and Scrutiny applications shortly after the results are declared. The Revaluation and Scrutiny procedure is conducted for those students who have totalling doubts or want to get the answer sheets evaluated once again.

In case of changes in the marks in the examination answer sheets after scrutiny, the revised marks will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

Assam Board HSLC and HS results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 by visiting the official website and entering login details in the result link.

After the board exam results are declared on the official website, students who were unable to qualify the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be able to apply for the compartmental examinations. The Assam Board 10th and 12th Compartmental examinations 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt of the exam. The results of Assam Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be declared on the official website.

Assam Board Results 2022 - Toppers

Assam Board 10th and 12th 2021 exam toppers will be declared by the board officials. Along with announcing the Assam Board 10th and 12th exams the board will announce the toppers for the 10th and 12th examinations.

Since the Assam Board HSLC and HS Exams 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to announce the list of toppers for last year. Candidates can however check the Assam Board 2020 toppers for the 10th and 12th exams here.

Assam Board 10th 2020 Toppers

Rank Toppers Name District/School Marks 1 Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Padum Pukhuri High School, Darrang 595 2 Alangkrita Gautam Baruah Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh 594 3 Debisma Priya Borah Gyanjyoti Academy or Narayanpur, Lakhimpur 591 3 Jyotisman Deva Sarma Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag, Nalbari 591 3 Chaki G. Bulton St. Mary’s School, Guwahati 591 4 Namashya Deka - 590 4 Hiyashree Sarma - 590 5 Manash Uttam Neog - 589 5 Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah - 589 5 Hirakjyoti Baishya - 589

Assam Board 12th Toppers Previous years

Year Science Stream Commerce Stream Arts Stream 2020 Abhinash Kalita (486/500) - 97.2% Krishna Maheshwari (471/500) - 94.2% Pubali Deka, Shraddha Bogohain (481/500) -96.2% 2019 Bitupan Arandhara 95.60% Ashim Sarkar 94.80% Khushboo Firdous 95.60% 2018 Amar Singh Thapa Raunak Loha Sampriti Rajkhowa

About Assam Board School Examination Board

The Assam Class 10th Board is well known as the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) across the state. The SEBA was established in January, 1962. There are many governments and private schools affiliated with this board. The SEBA looks after the development and propagation of secondary level education in the state of Assam. In addition to this responsibility, the board also conducts the annual Assam SSLC Board Exam every year in the month of February – March.

The matters of Higher Secondary Education are looked after by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). In the state of Assam, the higher secondary education translates to 11th and 12th Class and the responsibility of ensuring quality education for these classes rests with AHSEC. The AHSEC Board also conducts the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science.