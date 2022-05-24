|Assam Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights
|SEBA Assam 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
|How To Check Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 in Online Mode?
|Where to Check Assam Board Result 2022 10th and 12th
|Assam Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
Assam Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be conducting the Assam Board Class 10 and 12 examination 2022 in March April 2022. Since the examinations will conclude by April 2022, it is expected that the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared by May-June 2022. Students will be intimated of the exact date and time for the declaration of the class 10 and 12th Assam Board results 2022 here.
According to the schedule provided on the official website, the Assam Board Class 10 Examinations will be conducted from March 15 to 31, 2022, while the Assam Board Class 12 Exams 2022 will be conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022.
Students appearing for the Assam Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results on the examinations. Candidates can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the direct link which will be provided on this page. Students are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the Assam Board Exams 2022, exam result details and the previous year performance of the students.
|
Details
|
Specifications
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
|
Exam
|
Class 10 and 12
|
Exam level
|
State school level
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result websites
|
sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials required
|
Roll number
Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Examinations 2022 will be conducted by SEBA and AHSEC in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the Assam Board HSLC and HS examinations 2022 can check here the complete details of the exams including the timeline of the exams, tentative result dates etc. Check below the Assam Board Results 2022 schedule.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Assam Board 10th Exams 2022
|
March 15 to 31, 2022
|
Assam Board 12th Exams 2022
|
March 15 to April 12, 2022
|
Assam Board 10th Results 2022
|30th May 2022 (Expected)
|
Assam Board 12th Result 2022
|
May-June 2022
SEBA Assam Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website. To check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website of the respective boards and check the results.
Candidates appearing can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Exam Results 2022 through the steps provided below.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of the Assam Board i.e., sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in
Step 2nd: Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2022 or HS AHSEC Result 2022.
Step 3rd: Enter the credentials asked.
Step 4th: Click on the ‘submit’ button.
Step 5th: The HSLC SEBA Result 2022 or HS AHSEC Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Step 6th: Download or take a printout of the Assam Board Result 2022 published online.
Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available for download on the official website of SEBA and AHSEC. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the Assam Board HSLC and HS Results 2022 will be available on this page as and when the results are declared on the official website.
Candidates can also check the Assam Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 by visiting the list of websites provided below.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Assam Board 10/ 12th
Step 2nd: Click on the Result link provided on the home page
Step 3rd: Click on the Assam Board 10th/ 12th Result link
Step 4th: Enter the Assam Board 10th/12th Roll Number
Step 5th: Download the Assam Board Class 10/ 12 Results 2022 for further reference
Apart from the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board 10th and 12th examinations can also check the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS. To check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below
Assam Board class 10 and 12 examination results 2022 will be available on the official website of Assam Board. Candidates when checking the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022, must make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the result sheet of the students. theAssam Board HSLC and HS 2022 result sheets will consist of the following details.
When checking the Assam Board 10th and 12th results students must make sure that the above mentioned details are available on the official result page.
Assam Board class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 will be released on the official website of SEBA and AHSEC. Along with the HSLC and HS results 2022 students will also be able to check the overall performance of the students in the examinations and the stream wise performance in the examinations.
The Assam Board Class 10 and 12 Statistics will provide the students with details of the performance of the students in the Assam Board 10th and 12th Examinations. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous years.
Assam Board Class 10 Results Statistics 2021
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Total Students
|
426553
|
Total number of boys appeared
|
197565
|
Total number of girls appeared
|
228988
|
Overall pass percentage
|
93.10%
|
Total students got first division
|
88521
|
Total students got second division
|
160298
|
Total students got third division
|
148313
Previous Year Assam Class 10 Result Statistics
|
Year
|
Number of appeared candidates
|
Boys Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
Total pass %
|
2021
|
426553
|
93.34
|
92.90
|
93.10
|
2020
|
358444
|
66.93
|
62.91
|
64.80
|
2019
|
342702
|
62.99
|
57.99
|
60.23
|
2018
|
337570
|
59
|
53
|
56.04
|
2017
|
372640
|
46.45
|
59.36
|
47.94
|
2016
|
381585
|
61.45
|
62.75
|
62.79
|
2015
|
386763
|
60.3
|
62.17
|
62.21
|
2014
|
369075
|
59.06
|
60.11
|
61.42
|
2013
|
289919
|
55.43
|
57.21
|
55.64
Assam Board HS Result Statistics 2021- Arts Stream
|
Category
|
Numbers
|
Overall passing percentage of Arts streams is
|
98.93%
|
Number of students in 1st division
|
58244
|
Number of students in 2nd division
|
89520
|
Number of students in 3rd division
|
42029
Assam HS Result Statistics 2021: Science Stream
|
Category
|
Numbers
|
Science pass percentage
|
99.06%
|
Number of students in 1st division
|
3291
|
Number of students in 2nd division
|
4609
|
Number of students in 3rd division
|
542
Assam 12th Result Statistics 2021 - Commerce stream
|
Category
|
Numbers
|
Commerce pass percentage
|
99.57%
|
Number of students in 1st division
|
11189
|
Number of students in 2nd division
|
5497
|
Number of students in 3rd division
|
1678
The Assam Board officials will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 results 2022 in an official press conference. After the results are announced students will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website.
Shortly after the Assam Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board officials will issue the original certificates and marksheets of the class 10 and 12 students. Candidates who have qualified the class 10 Assam Board exams 2022 can apply for the class 11 admissions to the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.
Candidates who have qualified the Assam Board 12th exams 2022 will be eligible for the admissions to higher education courses. To apply for the admission process students are required to complete the admissions through the online copy of the results until the original certificates are released.
The board will also be conducting the Assam Board 10th and 12th Rechecking and Scrutiny process and the compartmental examinations for the 10th and12th students.
Assam Board HSLC and HS Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the link provided on the official website.
The board will also be releasing the Assam Board Revaluation and Scrutiny applications shortly after the results are declared. The Revaluation and Scrutiny procedure is conducted for those students who have totalling doubts or want to get the answer sheets evaluated once again.
In case of changes in the marks in the examination answer sheets after scrutiny, the revised marks will be updated in the marksheets of the students.
Assam Board HSLC and HS results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the Assam Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 by visiting the official website and entering login details in the result link.
After the board exam results are declared on the official website, students who were unable to qualify the Assam Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be able to apply for the compartmental examinations. The Assam Board 10th and 12th Compartmental examinations 2022 are conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt of the exam. The results of Assam Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be declared on the official website.
Assam Board 10th and 12th 2021 exam toppers will be declared by the board officials. Along with announcing the Assam Board 10th and 12th exams the board will announce the toppers for the 10th and 12th examinations.
Since the Assam Board HSLC and HS Exams 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was unable to announce the list of toppers for last year. Candidates can however check the Assam Board 2020 toppers for the 10th and 12th exams here.
Assam Board 10th 2020 Toppers
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
District/School
|
Marks
|
1
|
Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita
|
Padum Pukhuri High School, Darrang
|
595
|
2
|
Alangkrita Gautam Baruah
|
Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh
|
594
|
3
|
Debisma Priya Borah
|
Gyanjyoti Academy or Narayanpur, Lakhimpur
|
591
|
3
|
Jyotisman Deva Sarma
|
Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag, Nalbari
|
591
|
3
|
Chaki G. Bulton
|
St. Mary’s School, Guwahati
|
591
|
4
|
Namashya Deka
|
-
|
590
|
4
|
Hiyashree Sarma
|
-
|
590
|
5
|
Manash Uttam Neog
|
-
|
589
|
5
|
Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah
|
-
|
589
|
5
|
Hirakjyoti Baishya
|
-
|
589
Assam Board 12th Toppers Previous years
|
Year
|
Science Stream
|
Commerce Stream
|
Arts Stream
|
2020
|
Abhinash Kalita (486/500) - 97.2%
|
Krishna Maheshwari (471/500) - 94.2%
|
Pubali Deka, Shraddha Bogohain (481/500) -96.2%
|
2019
|
Bitupan Arandhara
95.60%
|
Ashim Sarkar
94.80%
|
Khushboo Firdous
95.60%
|
2018
|
Amar Singh Thapa
|
Raunak Loha
|
Sampriti Rajkhowa
The Assam Class 10th Board is well known as the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) across the state. The SEBA was established in January, 1962. There are many governments and private schools affiliated with this board. The SEBA looks after the development and propagation of secondary level education in the state of Assam. In addition to this responsibility, the board also conducts the annual Assam SSLC Board Exam every year in the month of February – March.
The matters of Higher Secondary Education are looked after by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). In the state of Assam, the higher secondary education translates to 11th and 12th Class and the responsibility of ensuring quality education for these classes rests with AHSEC. The AHSEC Board also conducts the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science.
Assam Minister Himanta Boswa Sarma expressed that the state board will not be stopping unvaccinated students from appearing for the Assam Board 10th and 12th examinations. Vaccinations were earlier mandatory for students appearing for the board exams.
Assam Board Exam 2022 Date Confirmed: As per media reports, SEBA HSLC Exam 2022 and AHSEC HS Exam 2022 Dates have been confirmed. Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said that Assam 10th and 12th Class exams will commence from 15th March onwards. Get Details Here.
SEBA HSLC / AMH Result 2021 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the Assam HSLC Result 2021 and Assam AHM Result 2021 for the recently concluded special examination. Candidates who have appeared for SEBA HSLC/AHM Exam can now check their individual results by visiting official website i.e. sebaonline.org. Get Direct Link Here.