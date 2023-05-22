SEBA Assam HSLC Toppers List 2023: Hridong Thakuria Tops in Assam Board Class 10 Matric Toppers, Merit and Rank

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released Topper List 2023 along with the HSLC result 2023 Assam. The Assam HSLC result was announced on May 22 at 10:00 am. Check the toppers' list, rank and marks obtained by them here!

Hridong Thakuria from Dekhia Juli is the first rank holder in the Assam HSLC 2023 exam by outperforming 4.22 lakh candidates who have appeared in the exam.

Assam HSLC result 2023, can be checked online from the official websites. To check and download Assam HSLC 10th result, candidates are required to submit their roll number and captcha code in the result login window. The HSLC resultsassam.nic.in can be also checked through SMS. The SEBA Result 2023 HSLC consists of student name, roll numbers, marks obtained, etc. HSLC exam Assam boards were held from March 3 to April 1, 2023.

Assam HSLC exams were in two shifts - morning and evening. The Assam HSLC morning shifts were conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift exams were conducted from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The practical exams took place on February 24 and February 25.

Assam 10th exam 2023 more than 4,22,174 students had registered for the 2023 HSLC examinations. The evening shift exams were conducted on March 10 and March 14. Along with releasing the result on the official website, the board has also released the Assam HSLC Toppers List 2023.

Assam HSLC Toppers 2023: Assam 10th Toppers Name, Score, Rank and School

Assam HSLC Toppers 2023: 4 students grab second position: In Assam HSLC exams 2023, 4 students grab second rank. The students who hold second second rank in Assam HSLC exam are - Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupam Konwar.

Rank Assam HSLC Topper 2023 Total Marks 1 Hridong Thakuria 2 Ishrat Fatiha | Lucky Devi Choudhury | Manmita Sarma | Aditya Anupam Konwar

Assam HSLC Toppers 2023: Merit List First 10 Rank Holders

The Assam HSLC 2023 merit list of first ten rankers has been announced by the examination authority along with the declaration of the result. Check below the Assam 10th Toppers list 2023.

Assam Class 10 Result: Chirang district tops

Chirang recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.68% in Assam HSLC 2023 while Dhubri region came at the last position with 63.35%. Check below the district wise performance of Assam HSLC.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2023: 72.69% Students pass

This year, the HSLC Pass percentage has improved from 56.49 per cent in 2022 to 72.69% Students passing this year.

Year Appeared candidates Boys Pass % Girls Pass % Total pass % 2023 4,22,174 (Approx. Registered) 74.70% 70.96% 72.69% 2022 4,05,582 58.80% 54.49% 56.49% 2021 4,26,553 93.34% 92.90% 93.10% 2020 3,58,444 66.93% 62.91% 64.80% 2019 3,42,702 62.99 57.99 60.23 2018 3,37,570 59 53 56.04 2,017 372,640 46.45 59.36 47.94 2,016 3,81,585 61.45 62.75 62.79 2015 3,86,763 60.3 62.17 62.21 2014 3,69,075 59.06 60.11 61.42 2013 2,89,919 55.43 57.21 55.64

Assam HSLC Result Live: How to check SEBA Class 10 result online

Step 1: Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference

Assam Board 10th Result Live: Which websites are hosting SEBA Results?

Assam HSLC Result 2023 will be available on the following websites:

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Toppers: Assam 10th Toppers Name, Score, Rank and School

Raktotpal Saikia tops the Assam Class 10 Exam with 597 marks. A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for Assam Class 10 Exam and the overall pass percentage of the SEBA results 2022 was 56.49%. Assam HSLC topper list 2022 includes the name of the toppers, rank, and marks obtained by them in the exam.

Rank Assam SSLCTopper 2022 Total Marks 1 Raktotpal Saikia 597 2 Bhuyashi Medhi 596 3 Mridupawan Kalita 595 3 Labeeb Muzib 595 3 Partha Pratim Das 595 4 Sneha Saikia 594 4 Swapnaraj Kalita 594 5 Jubaer Hussain 593

Assam HSLC 2023: What is Grading system in Assam Class 10th