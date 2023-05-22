SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 OUT at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in): Download Assam Board Class 10th Class Marks with Roll Number

Assam HSLC Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA has declared on the website of SEBA (resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha , assam.shiksha
exametc.com, schools9.com , assamresult.in and vidyavision.com). A total of 3,01,880 candidates have passed out of 4,15,324 appeared candidates and the overall pass percentage is72.69 percent. 61 students secured top 10 ranks in 10th exams. Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli topped in Assam 10th Class Exam by scoring 596 marks.
According to the official notice, the board has also shared the Assam HSLC Marks on Jagranjosh.com. Students and parents can download SEBA HSLC Result by using their roll number. Also, the result will be declared in a PDF format and roll numbers of the students who have cleared the exam will be provided there.
SEBA 10th Result Download Links
|
SEBA Result Download Link 1
|
SEBA HSLC Result Download Link 2
|
SEBA HSLC Result Download Link 3
|
SEBA HSLC Result Download Link 4
SEBA HSLC Pass Percentage 2023
|Overall pass percentage
|72.69 percent
|Boys pass percentage:
|74.71 percent
|Girls pass percentage
|70.96 percent
SEBA HSLC Toppers List 2023
|
Rank
|
Name of the Toppers
|
Marks
|
1
|
Hridam thakuriya
|
596
|
2
|
Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma
|
|
3
|
Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya
|
SEBA HSLC District-Wise Toppers List 2023
|Chirang
|88.68% pass
|Shivsagar
|88.40% pass
|Dima Hasao
|88.12% pass
|Nalbari
|88.02% pass
Latest on Assam 10th Class Result
|
- SEBA 10th Result 2023 - The Result has been announced!
- SEBA 10th Result 2023 - What is the Compartment Exam Date ?
Students who failed in a maximum of 3 subjects are allowed to appear for the Compartment exam. They are required to apply through their respective schools by submitting the required documents along fee
- SEBA 10th Result 2023 - Keep your hall tickets ready
- SEBA 10th Result 2023 - Just 10 minutes are left!
- Assam 10th Result - What is Re-evaluation Date
Students can apply for revaluation by paying Rs. 350 per subject for the same. The date for the same will be announced in due course of time.
Documents Required to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023
All you need is your Assam 10th Class Admit Card in order to check your roll number. The candidates can follow any one of the step to check their result,
How to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023 through Official Website ?
Step 1- First, go to the official website of SEBA
Step 2- Click on the result link “Assam HSLC Result 2023”.
Step 3- Provide roll number and captcha and click on Submit.
Step 4- You can check Assam HSLC Result for class 10th
How to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023 through Mobile Application
Step 1- Download the application on your phone “SEBA Result 2023”
Step 2- Now, open the app and click on the “Assam HSLC Result 2023” link.
Step 3- You need to provide all the asked information
Step 4- Download Assam 10th Class Marks
How to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023 via SMS
The candidates can send SMS to following number as per their title.
|
Check Assam HSLC Result via SMS
|
Airtel
|
AS10 Roll number
|
5207011
|
Mobile Network
|
SMS Format
|
Number
|
BSNL
|
SEBA18 Roll number
|
57766
|
Idea/Jio/Vodafone
|
AS10 Roll number
|
58888111
SEBA HSLC Result Overview 2023
|
Board Name
|
Secondary Education Board, Assam
|
Exam Name
|
Assam High School Leaving Certificate 2023
|
Category
|Result
|
No. of Students Appeared
|
Over 4 Lakh
|
Assam HSLC Result Date 2023
|
22 May 2023
|
Assam HSLC Result Time 2023
|
10 AM
|
Assam HSLC Exam Date 2023
|
03 March to 01 April 2023
|
Required Credentials
|Roll Number
According to the official website, " As per para 7 of Govt. Notification No.AHE202/2020/24 dated 11/05/2020, like previous year, this year also all the Educational Institutions will arrange for admission of the candidates in Class XI based on the digital Marks Sheet after verification of results through Results Gazette, which will be provided to each Educational Institutions, digitally (PDF). No hard copy of the Results Gazette will be provided to the Schools. However, Member Secretary / EDP of SEBA Regional Office will ensure its distribution among the schools of their District concerned through the District WhatsApp group. The Results of each candidate shall also be verified through website of SEBA “sebaonline.org” and also by referring to the Mobile App. In case of any doubt, Educational Institutions have to refer Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) for verification. The date for providing hard copy of Marks Sheet and Certificate shall be notified in due course of time."