SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 OUT at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in): Download Assam Board Class 10th Class Marks with Roll Number

Assam HSLC Result 2023 has been announced today at sebaonline.org. Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 has been declared! As per the official statistics, 3,01,880 candidates have passed out of 4,15,324 appeared candidates. Check Toppers List, How to Download Result, Pass Percentage and Other Details.

Assam HSLC Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA has declared on the website of SEBA (resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha , assam.shiksha

exametc.com, schools9.com , assamresult.in and vidyavision.com). A total of 3,01,880 candidates have passed out of 4,15,324 appeared candidates and the overall pass percentage is72.69 percent. 61 students secured top 10 ranks in 10th exams. Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli topped in Assam 10th Class Exam by scoring 596 marks.



According to the official notice, the board has also shared the Assam HSLC Marks on Jagranjosh.com. Students and parents can download SEBA HSLC Result by using their roll number. Also, the result will be declared in a PDF format and roll numbers of the students who have cleared the exam will be provided there.

SEBA HSLC Pass Percentage 2023



Overall pass percentage 72.69 percent Boys pass percentage: 74.71 percent Girls pass percentage 70.96 percent

SEBA HSLC Toppers List 2023

Rank Name of the Toppers Marks 1 Hridam thakuriya 596 2 Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma 3 Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya

SEBA HSLC District-Wise Toppers List 2023

Chirang 88.68% pass Shivsagar 88.40% pass Dima Hasao 88.12% pass Nalbari 88.02% pass

Documents Required to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023

All you need is your Assam 10th Class Admit Card in order to check your roll number. The candidates can follow any one of the step to check their result,



How to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023 through Official Website ?

Step 1- First, go to the official website of SEBA

Step 2- Click on the result link “Assam HSLC Result 2023”.

Step 3- Provide roll number and captcha and click on Submit.

Step 4- You can check Assam HSLC Result for class 10th

How to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023 through Mobile Application

Step 1- Download the application on your phone “SEBA Result 2023”

Step 2- Now, open the app and click on the “Assam HSLC Result 2023” link.

Step 3- You need to provide all the asked information

Step 4- Download Assam 10th Class Marks

How to Download SEBA HSLC Result 2023 via SMS

The candidates can send SMS to following number as per their title.

Check Assam HSLC Result via SMS Airtel AS10 Roll number 5207011 Mobile Network SMS Format Number BSNL SEBA18 Roll number 57766 Idea/Jio/Vodafone AS10 Roll number 58888111

SEBA HSLC Result Overview 2023

Secondary Education Board, Assam Exam Name Assam High School Leaving Certificate 2023

Over 4 Lakh Assam HSLC Result Date 2023

22 May 2023 Assam HSLC Result Time 2023 10 AM

Assam HSLC Exam Date 2023 03 March to 01 April 2023 Required Credentials Roll Number

According to the official website, " As per para 7 of Govt. Notification No.AHE202/2020/24 dated 11/05/2020, like previous year, this year also all the Educational Institutions will arrange for admission of the candidates in Class XI based on the digital Marks Sheet after verification of results through Results Gazette, which will be provided to each Educational Institutions, digitally (PDF). No hard copy of the Results Gazette will be provided to the Schools. However, Member Secretary / EDP of SEBA Regional Office will ensure its distribution among the schools of their District concerned through the District WhatsApp group. The Results of each candidate shall also be verified through website of SEBA “sebaonline.org” and also by referring to the Mobile App. In case of any doubt, Educational Institutions have to refer Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) for verification. The date for providing hard copy of Marks Sheet and Certificate shall be notified in due course of time."