SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: 72.69 Pass Percent, Check Assam HSLC Result Link at sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in, Merit List, App

SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: Re-checking fees Fee for only re-checking of Answer Script is Rs.350/- (per subject). Whereas Fee for photocopy of Answer script with re-checking is Rs.550/- (per subject). Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM Assam Matric Results: Withheld results updates The students whose results have been kept withheld for other reasons shall be required to appear before the Clearance Committee of Examination, SEBA for a personal hearing with a letter of identification from the Heads of the concerned School after 7 (seven) days from the date of declaration of results. They shall also bring original Admit Card and Registration Card with them. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:48 AM SEBA Matric Results 2023: 61 students in Top 10 list This year 61 students have made it to Top 10 list. Assam 10th Ranks Numbers 1 1 2 4 3 3 4 7 5 5 6 6 7 7 8 10 9 11 10 7 Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM Assam Board 10th Result: Topper Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli has topped by scoring 596 marks. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM HSLC exam result 2023 assam, Check marks on mobile app Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM Assam Class 10th Results 2023: Merit list Tweet MERIT LIST OF FIRST TEN RANKS. Congratulations to the rank holders. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/lcAjRoDZeg — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 22, 2023 SEBA Assam 10th Result 2023: 14 students withheld SEBA has withheld the results of 14 candidates who appeared for Assam HSLC exams 2023. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM Assam Board Class 10 results: Last 5 years pass percentage Years Pass Percentage 2023 72.69% 2022 56.49% 2021 93.10% 2020 64.80% 2019 60.23% Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM Assam HSLC Result 2023: Boys and girls pass percentage A total of 190765 boys have appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls have appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM SEBA has announced the results of HSLC Exam 2023 today at 10:00 through: sebaonline.org

vidyavision.com Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM SEBA HSLC Rank Holders: 61 students in top 10 61 students secured top 10 ranks in Assam SSLC exams 2023. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM Assam Class 10th Result: District toppers Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass

Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM seba hslc result 2023: Chirang district tops Among districts, Chirang recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.68%. Dhubri region came at the last position with 63.35%. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM Assam Matric Result 2023 Toppers Students can check the names of top 3 toppers below: Rank Names 1 Hridam thakuriya 2 Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma 3 Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM SEBA Assam Matric Result 2023: Pass percentage This year the overall pass percentage is 72.69%. The boy's and girls' pass percentage has been recorded at 74.71% and 70.96% respectively. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM Assam HSLC Toppers 2023: 4 students grab second position In Assam HSLC exams 2023, 4 students including Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma, and Aditya Anupam Konwar. Also Read: SEBA Assam HSLC Toppers List 2023: Hridong Thakuria Tops in Assam Board Class 10 Matric Toppers, Check here toppers rank and marks Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM result assam nic in 2023: Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Direct link Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given above. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:14 AM Use roll number and captcha code to check SEBA Assam 10th Result 2023 Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM Assam HSLC Result 2023 Announced The Assam HSLC results have been declared. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:08 AM Hridong Thakuria tops in Assam HSLC Result 2023 Hridong Thakuria from Dekhia Juli who studied at Sankar Dev Sisku Niketan has topped Assam board Class 10 exams 2023. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 10:08 AM Assam SSLC Result 2023: 4.22 lakh candidates appeared 4,22,174 lakh candidates appeared for Assam board Class 10 exams 2023. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM SEBA official website: resultassam.nic.in HSLC result 2023 website result assam nic in 2023: Grading system Students can check here hslc exam result 2023 assam grading system: Marks Grade Grades Points 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-81 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 30-40 D1 4 00-29 F Fail Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM seba hslc result 2023 in 10 Mins The Assam HSLC result will be available in 10 minutes. Students have to visit the official websites to download their assam hslc result 2023 marksheet. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM SEBA results 2023 Class 10 through mobile app The SEBA results 2023 mobile application can be downloaded from the Google play store. The mobile app will have a viewing as well as the downloading facility of the Assam HSLC mark sheets. The mobile app also contains some other features, for providing additional materials to the students. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM sebaonline org 2023 result website The result website of Assam Matric has been updated, check the image below: Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM How To Check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 in online mode? To check the Assam result for class 10th, students will have to go to the any of below-mentioned websites. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC results 2023 can be checked via SMS facility. Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in

Step 5: The marksheet will appear on the screen. Updated as on May 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM Where To Check Assam HSLC Result 2023? This year, around 4,19,887 lakh students appeared for the Assam board exams. After the declaration of results, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Assam 10th results in 2023, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

