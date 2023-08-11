SEBI Grade A Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link to Download Phase 1 Merit List PDF sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Result 2023 Out: The SEBI (Securities And Exchange Board of India) has released the results of Phase I online exam held on August 05, 2023. The candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBI- www.sebi.gov.in. Here you can get the direct link and the steps to check the result PDF.

SEBI Grade A Result 2023: The Securities And Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the results of Phase I online exam held on August 05, 2023 for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Legal Stream. SEBI Grade A Result 2023 is available on the official website of SEBI www.sebi.gov.in. The candidates can check their results PDF here.

SEBI has released the result of the Phase I exam conducted for the 25 posts of Assistant Manager (Grade A). The online exam was held on August 05, 2023. The candidates who successfully qualify the Phase 1 of the exam will move to Phase II of the selection process, which is scheduled to be held on September 09, 2023. In this article, we provide you the direct link to download SEBI Grade A Result 2023 PDF here.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Securities And Exchange Board of India has invited applications for the 25 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Legal Stream. For this, they conducted an online Phase I exam on August 05, 2023. Here is an overview of SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023

Phase 2 Exam

Interview Official Website https://www.sebi.gov.in

How To Check SEBI Grade A 2023 Result?

SEBI has announced the result of the Phase 1 exam on its official website. The candidates who clear the Phase 1 exam will appear for the Phase 2 exam in September. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the SEBI Grade A Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBI - www.sebi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Careers' Segment given in About section.

Step 3: Click on 'Result' Segment.

Step 4: Click on the result link given there.

Step 5: Search your roll number in the PDF

Step 6: Download the Result PDF for future reference

SEBI Grade A 2023: Result Dates

SEBI has announced the result of the Phase I exam conducted for the post of Assistant Manager. The Phase 1 online exam was held on August 05, 2023. The successful candidates will move to Phase 2 exam. The important dates related to SEBI Grade A recruitment 2023 are given below.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Important Dates Activity Dates Phase I On-Line Examination August 05, 2023 Phase I Result August 11, 2023 Phase II On-Line Examination September 09, 2023 Phase III Interview Dates will be intimated

SEBI Grade A Result 2023 Phase 2 Dates

The candidates who clear the Phase 1 exam of SEBI Grade A will appear in the Phase 2 exam, which is scheduled for September 09, 2023.