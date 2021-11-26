SER Goods Guard Recruitment 2021 for 520 Vacancies, Download South Eastern Railway Notification @rrcser.co.in

SER Goods Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at rrcser.co.in for 520 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

SER Goods Guard Recruitment 2021: South Eastern Railway (SER) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Goods Guard category against the General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at rrcser.co.in on or before 23 December 2021.

A total of 520 vacancies will be recruitment process. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

How to apply for South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of SER.i.e.rrcser.co.in. Click on the link mentioned for GDSE. Follow the steps mention in the application portal and fill in up details. Document Proof should be uploaded whenever asked. Candidates are advised to use their working mobile number, email address for the purpose of filling up the application. After filling up the details and regarding the declaration, click on the preview button. The applicants can go through the details using the preview button. On submission of application by the applicants, the same will be sent to respective divisions/Units/Workshops/HQ for online verification.

South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee: Nil

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 23 December 2021

South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Goods Guard - 520 Posts

South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree from a recognized University.

South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 5200-2020 with GP Rs. 2800/- Level 5 of 7th CPC

South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be made strictly as per merit in the CBT (Computer Based Test).

Download South Eastern Railway (SER) Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website