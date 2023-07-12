SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Notification: 43 Vacancies, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 is out for 43 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023.

Candidates who are between 18 to 30 years of age and have done Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology Degree in relevant fields from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institutions/Universities are eligible to apply for SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023, also they must have qualified GATE in the respective fields. GATE score of year 2022 and 2023 only will be considered.

As per the SER Technical Associates Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can send their applications to "The Sr. Personnel Officer(M&EL), South Eastern Railway, 11, Garden Reach Road, Kolkata-700043".









SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority South Eastern Railway Posts Name Technical Associates Type of Appointment Contract Basis Total Vacancies 43 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on July 06, 2023 Application Dates July 06, 2023 Selection process As per norms mentioned in th notification.

Download the official notification of SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced July 06, 2023 Notification Release July 06, 2023 Closing Date July 21, 2023

Candidates can send their duly filled applications to “The Sr. Personnel Officer(M&EL), South Eastern Railway, 11, Garden Reach Road, Kolkata-700043. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for SER Technical Associates 2023. For information on SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - ser.indianrailways.gov.in

SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Post Name Name of Wing Number of Posts Technical Associates Civil Engineering/Construction 32 Electrical Engineering/Construction 08 Signal Telecommunication/Construction 03 Total 43

The eligibility criteria for Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 has been released by South Eastern Railway.

South Eastern Railway Technical Associates Age Limit:

The minimum age limit to apply for SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 18 years. While the maximum age limit is 30 years. The age relaxations will be provided according to Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the SER Technical Associates Recruitment.

South Eastern Railway Technical Associates Educational Qualification:

The required SER Technical Associates Recruitment educational qualification is provided below.







SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 Post Name Name of Wing Educational Qualification Technical Associates Civil Engineering/Construction B.E or B.Tech in Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering/Construction B.E or B.Tech in Electrical Engineering Signal Telecommunication/Construction B.E or B.Tech in Telecommunication/Electronics Engineering Also Candidates must have qualified GATE in the respective fields. GATE score of year 2022 and 2023 only will be considered.



The SER Technical Associates 2023 selection will be done by screening by a selection committee and their suitability/competency will be judged keeping in view the job requirements. After That candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

Candidates selected through SER Technical Associates Recruitment 2023 will be entitled to a fixed monthly remuneration. The salaries for different cities are given below for your reference.

Rs 37000/- for 'X' Class City

Rs 34000/- for 'Y' Class City

Rs 32000/- for 'Z' Class City

Classification of the cities as per detailed guidelines circulated by the Ministry of Railways.