SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 For 48 Assistant Professor Post: Apply Till Nov 26

SGNDKC DU has invited online application for the 48 Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Check SGNDKC DU recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (Delhi University) has published notification for recruitment of 48 Assistant Professor Post in various faculty including Commerce, Economics, English, Environmental Science, Hindi,History and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 November 2022 or two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Candidates selected for the Assistant Professor posts will get the Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57,700/- as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances.

The Shortlisted candidates will called for interview and they will have to report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport) with a set of self-attested photocopy of certificates/testimonials duly certified by the applicant should be submitted at the time of interview.



Notification Details SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. SGNDKC/ADMN/2022/TS/01

Important Date SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 November 2022 or two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commerce-18

Economics-04

English-05

Environmental Science-01

Hindi -04

History-04

Mathematics -05

Physical Education-01

Political Science-03

Punjabi-03

How to Download: SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College (Delhi University)-https://www.sgndkc.org/ Go to the Recruitment/Teaching Jobs section on the home page. Click on the link‘ Advertisement for Assistant Professor Posts’ on the home page. You will get the PDF of the SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.

How To Apply SGNDKC DU Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed format on or before 26 November 2022 or two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News.