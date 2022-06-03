SGPGI Admit Card 2022 Soon @sgpgims.org.in, Check Exam Date Here

SGPGI Admit Card 2022 will be released soon on sgpgims.org.in soon. Candidates can check the exam date Here

SGPGI Admit Card 2022: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) has announced the exam dates for the post of Sister Grade-II (Staff Nurse), Technician Radiology, Medical Lab Technologist, Junior Medical Lab Technologist and Tutor. The said exam will be held on 20 June 2022. SGPGI Admit Card Link will be available soon on the official website of the institute. The applicants can print their hall ticket for the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) online from the Institute website www.sgpgims.org.in OR www.sgpgi.ac.in, once released. They should regularly check the SGPGI website for updates with regard to the same.

SGPGI Exam will have 100 marks questions as follow:

Subject Marks Time Subject Related Questions 60 2 hours GK Questions 10 Reasoning Questions 10 Mathematical Questions 10 General English 10

The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus by clicking on the link given below:

The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only.A Skill Test/ Technical Examination will be conducted after the Common Recruitment Test (CRT), wherever required e.g. for the posts of Stenographer, Personal Assistant (PA), Lower Division Assistant (LDA) at present.

The recruitment is being done for filling up the vacancies for Sister Gr.II (Advert no. I-50/A/Rectt/2021-22), Technician (Radiology- Advert no. I-50/B/Rectt/2021-22), Medical Lab Technologist (Advert no. I-50/D/Rectt/2021-22), Junior Medical Lab Technologist (Advert no. I-50/E/Rectt/2021-22) and Tutor (College of Nursing) (Advert no. I-34/B/Rectt/2021-22).