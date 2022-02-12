SHSB NHM Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: 4050 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @hrshs.bihar.gov.in

State Health Society (SHSB), Bihar has published a notification for the recruitment of 4050 Community Health Officers on a contractual basis under National Health Mission (NHM).

SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: State Health Society (SHSB), Bihar is hiring 4050 Community Health Officers on a contractual basis for National Health Mission (NHM). NHM Bihar CHO Online Application is 11 February 2022. Bihar CHO Online Application Link is available on 11 February 2022. Eligible and interested candidates for SHSB NHM CHO Recruitment on or before 03 March 2022 on hrshs.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 4050 vacancies are available for the Community Health Officer (CHO) to lead the primary care provider team consisting of Female Health Workers (ANM's), Male Health Workers (MPW), ASHA's etc.

More details NHM Bihar Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, salary, qualification, age limit, application link are given below:

Bihar CHO Notification Download

Bihar CHO Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 11 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 03 March 2022

SHSB Bihar CHO Vacancy Details

Total - 4050 Vacancies

UR - 936

UR F - 499

MBC - 556

MBC(F) - 238

BC - 276

BC(F) - 143

SC - 692

SC(F) - 214

ST - 24

ST(F) - 1l

WBC - 104

EWS - 250

EWS F - 107

Bihar CHO Salary:

Rs. 25,000/- per month Honorarium PLUS performance-based incentive upto a sum of.15,000/- per month based on indicators subject to the approval of the National Health Mission, Government of India..

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc (Nursing)/Post Basia B.Sc. (Nursing) / with Integrated curriculum of Certificate course in Community Health (CCH) OR

General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) with successful completion of Certificate course in Community Health OR

B.Sc. Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / with successful completion of Certificate Health.

Bihar CHO Age Limit:

UR & EWS-42 years

BC/MBC (M&FF) - 45 years

UR F/EWS F - 45 yrs

SC/ST (M&F) - 47 yrs

How to Apply for Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 11 February to 03 March 2022 in two steps:

Step1: Basic Registration by clicking on “Register (New Candidate)” and Generation of Unique Registration Number. A SMS and Email (please check SPAM) is sent on successful registration. NOTE: Online Form is not complete at this stage. You have to click on “LOGIN to Continue” or Re-login to complete the form.

Stage 2: RE-LOGIN by clicking on “Login (Already Registered)” with UNIQUE REGISTRATION NUMBER and DATE OF BIRTH and completion of form by completing the following tabs:

Personal Details & Educational Qualification Upload of Photograph & Signatures Payment of Fees & Generation of Registration Slip.

Application Fee: