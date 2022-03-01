SIDBI Recruitment 2022 for 100 Assistant Manager Grade A Posts, Notification Expected Soon

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has circulated a short notice for hiring persons as an Assistant Manager Grade A (General Stream)

SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has circulated a short notice for hiring persons as an Assistant Manager Grade A (General Stream), as per reports. A total of 100 posts are vacant for different categories.

As per reports, SIDBI Assistant Manager Online Registration will start on 04 March 2022. Interested candidates would be able to apply for SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 upto 24 March 2022 on

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 70000/- approx. More details shall be available in SIDBI Assistant Manager Notification.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application:04 March 2022

Last date for submission of application: 24 March 2021

SIDBI Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 100 Posts

UR-43

SC-16

ST-7

OBC-24

EWS-10

SIDBI Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation or Master

SIDBI Consultant Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not more than 35 years

SIDBI Assistant Manager Selection Criteria

Written Exam

Interview