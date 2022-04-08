SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 (OUT) on sidbi.in, Exam on 16 April, Direct Download Link Here

SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 has been released on sidbi.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.

SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Manager (Grade A). All those who have applied for SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Exam 2022 can download their admit cards by using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the official website of SIDBI.i.e. sidbi.in.

SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 16 April 2022 across the country. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A Exam 2022?

Visit the official website of SIDBI.i.e. sidbi.in. Click on the 'Careers' Section. Click on the notification link that reads 'Call Letter for Online Examination to be held on 16.04.2022 for Assistant Manager ‘Grade-A’ in General Stream'. A login page will be displayed on the screen. Enter your credientials and click on the submit button. SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022

Candidates are advised to appear with the admit card along with a identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager (Grade A). The process of online applications started on 4 March and ended on 23 March 2022.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview.

All tests, except tests of English Language and Descriptive Test will be provided in both English and Hindi. All the objective questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers, to a question, only one will be the correct answer. For every wrong answer marked by a candidate, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.