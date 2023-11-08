SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Assistant Manager Posts

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023: Check Notification, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

SIDBI Recruitment 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager Grade 'A' (General Stream) Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 08 to 28 November 2023.

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 Important Details

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a notification for the posts of Assistant Management. Read the complete information related to recruitment to the posts below -

Name of organization Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Vacancy Name Assistant Manager Grade 'A' Number of Vacancies 50 Date of issue of notification 8 November 2023 Starting Date of Application Process 8 November 2023 Last Date of Application 28 November 2023 Official website sidbi.in

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 Notification

SIDBI has published a detailed advertisement announcing vacancies for officers in Grade-A (General Stream). SIDBI Grade A Notification PDF has been released on 8th November 2023 on the official website https://www.sidbi.in/. The direct link to download SIDBI Grade A Notification PDF is given below. Interested candidates can click on the link given below and read the complete information about SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment.

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 Click here

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

SIDBI has announced 50 vacancies for SIDBI Grade A Officer posts in general stream, which will be recruited through SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023, the category-wise distribution for which is as follows-

Category Number of Vacancies general 22 SC 11 ST 08 OBC 04 EWS 05 Total Posts 50

SIDBI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023, candidates must have any of the following degrees-

Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD Applicants 55%) aggregate from Universities/Institutes recognized by

Government of India/UGC.

CA/CS/CWA/CFA/CMA

Bachelor's Degree in Law/Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Bachelor's Degree in Engineering with minimum 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) aggregate from universities/institutions recognized by Government of India/UGC/AICTE.

How to apply for SIDBI Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will have to submit their online application form to SIDBI for enrollment in SIDBI Recruitment 2023. Follow the steps given below to know how to apply for SIDBI Grade A Recruitment. Browse www.sidbi.in official website of Small Industries Development Bank of India On the homepage, click on "Careers" that appears at the top and a new page will appear with all existing recruitments. Click on "Apply for Assistant Manager 'Grade-A' in General Stream". Now click on "SIDBI Grade 'A'-Invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in General Stream" and now click on "Click here to apply online". Now candidates have to register for the application process, select the tab, "Click here for new registration" and enter name, contact details and email-id. A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen Now login with registration number and password and start filling the required details in SIDBI Grade A Application Form 2022.

Upload the required documents according to the required dimensions. Photograph (4.5 cm * 3.5 cm), signature (from black ink), left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink), handwritten declaration (on white paper from black ink).

Pay the required application fee online and submit the duly filled application form much before the last date i.e. 28 November 2023.