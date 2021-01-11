South Eastern Railway Result 2021 Out for Apprentice Post @ rrcser.co.in, Check Details DV Schedule

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Result 2021: South Eastern Railway has released the select list and Document Verification schedule for the post of Apprentice on its official website. All such candidates applied for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Post can check the Select List and DV Schedule available on its official website- rrcser.co.in.

South Eastern Railway has uploaded the list of selected candidates for the Apprentice post in various disciplines. Result has been published based on the information furnished and preferences exercised by the applicants for the training in various units.

South Eastern Railway has also released the details of the Document Verification schedule on its official website which will be conducted from 18 January 2021 onwards.

Candidates should note that the Call letter for the Document Verification has already been dispatched via E-mail, SMS to the candidates' mobile numbers are also been sent.

All such candidates selected for the Document Verification round should note that they will have to bring all the relevant Documents/Certificates in original as mentioned in the notification. You can check the Select List/Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of South Eastern Railway. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for South Eastern Railway Result/DV Schedule 2021 for Apprentice Post





How to Download: South Eastern Railway Result/DV Schedule 2021 for Apprentice Post