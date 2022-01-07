South Indian Bank 2022 Registration ends 11th January: Apply Online PO/Clerk Posts

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk: The South Indian Bank is inviting applications from Indian Nationals for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) in Scale I Cadre (Fresher & Experienced) and the post of Probationary Clerks (Fresher & Experienced). Candidates can apply online from 5th January 2022 to 11th January 2022. The South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Selection Process consists of an Online Test and Interview. Interested candidates can check below South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Eligibility, Educational Qualifications, Age, Work Experience, Application Process, Selection Process, Vacancy Details, Salary, Probation Period, Posting, and Exam Pattern.

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Important Dates

SIB 2022 PO/Clerk Event Important Dates Online Application Start Date 5th January 2022 Online Application End Date 11th January 2022 Online Test Date February 2022 (tentative)

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Eligibility

Candidates interested in applying for the post of PO (freshers & experienced) and Clerk (fresher & experienced) can check the eligibility criteria, age, educational qualification, and work experience for each post.

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Fresher Eligibility

Eligibility Criteria as on 30th November 2021 South Indian Bank 2022 PO (fresher) South Indian Bank 2022 Clerk (Fresher) Educational Qualification X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Engineering Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. OR X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC, Graduation & any Post Graduation with minimum 60% marks under regular course. X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream. Age Not more than 26 years. The candidate should be born not earlier than 1st December 1995 and not later than 30th November 2003 (both days inclusive). NOTE: Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates. Not more than 26 years. Candidate should be born not earlier than 1st December 1995 and not later than 30th November 2003 (both days inclusive). NOTE: Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates. OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Candidates having permanent address in the respective state or those who have been residing in the same state continuously for the last 5 years and are proficient in local language apart from English only are eligible to apply.

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/ Clerk Experienced Eligibility

Eligibility Criteria as on 30th November 2021 South Indian Bank 2022 PO (experienced) South Indian Bank 2022 Clerk (experienced) Educational Qualification X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC & Graduation with minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Graduation in Arts/ Science / Commerce/ Engineering stream. Age Not more than 28 years. The candidate should be born not earlier than 1st December 1993 and not later than 30th November 2003 (both days inclusive). NOTE: Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates. Not more than 28 years. Candidate should be born not earlier than 1st December 1993 and not later than 30th November 2003 (both days inclusive). NOTE: Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years in the case of SC/ST candidates. Work Experience Minimum 2 years in Scale I/ Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Active service of previous work experience may be counted and fixed for each candidate upon the sole discretion of the Bank based on experience. Minimum 2 years in Clerical Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Candidates having permanent address in the respective state or those who have been residing in the same state continuously for the last 5 years and are proficient in local language apart from English only are eligible to apply.

NOTE:

(i) Candidates who are meeting the requisite eligibility criteria only will be eligible to apply.

(ii) Candidate should have passed X, XII, and Graduation under regular course (full-time course) from a recognized University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India. Educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered.

(iii) Graduates who have secured admission for the engineering stream through lateral entry should have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in X/SSLC, XII/HSC, Diploma/Polytechnic, and Graduation.

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Application Process

Candidates can apply only online from 5th January 2022 to 11th January 2022. No other mode of application will be accepted. Check below the steps for the application process for SIB 2022 PO/Clerk.

Step 1: Visit the CURRENT OPENINGS in careers page on the official website of South Indian Bank and click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY/LOGIN" which will open a new screen.

Step 2: Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details, and Email ID. The candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.

Step 3: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Step 4: Candidates can upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications. Click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded, and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 5: Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee

Candidates can pay the application fees from 5th January 2022 to 11th January 2022. NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable and excluding GST & other charges.

Category Fees General Category Rs. 800/- SC/ST category Rs. 200/-

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Vacancy Details

Designation (Post) Scale of Appointment Probationary Officer Scale I (IBA package) Probationary Officer (Experienced) Scale I (IBA package) Probationary Clerk IBA approved pay scale Probationary Clerk (Experienced) IBA approved pay scale

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Salary, Probation Period, Posting

Salary & Benefits

Designation (Post) Salary and Benefits Probationary Officer (Fresher & Experienced) IBA approved pay scale of Rs 36,000 – 1,490/7 – 46,430 – 1,740/2 – 49,910 – 1,990/7 – 63,840. Candidates will be eligible for Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) and all other benefits as applicable to the Scale I officer as per the scheme in vogue. Apart from the above basic pay, candidates will be paid DA, HRA, and other allowances as per the rules of the Bank in force from time to time depending upon the place of posting. Probationary Clerk (Fresher & Experienced) IBA approved pay scale of Rs 17900 - 1000/3 – 20900 - 1230/3 – 24590 - 1490/4 – 30550 - 1730/7 – 42660 - 3270/1 – 45930 - 1990/1 – 47920 Candidates will be eligible for Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) and all other benefits as applicable to clerks as per the scheme in vogue.

Probation Period

Designation (Post) Probation Period Service Agreement Period Probationary Officer (Fresher & Experienced) 2 years Confirmation will be subject to satisfactory performance during probation 3 years Probationary Clerk (Fresher & Experienced) 6 Months Confirmation will be subject to satisfactory performance during probation 3 years

Place of Posting

Designation (Post) Posting Probationary Officer (Fresher & Experienced) Anywhere in India (Liable for transfer anywhere in India at the sole discretion of the Bank) Probationary Clerk (Fresher & Experienced) Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry (UT), Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Odisha

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Exam Pattern

Name of Tests No. of Questions Max. Marks Version Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 Only English 40 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 50 20 minutes English Language 40 50 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 40 50 40 minutes Total 160 200 140 minutes

NOTE:

(i) There will be a 1/4th penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) Tests will be made available only in English.

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Selection Process

The South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Selection Process consists of an Online Test and Interview. Initial shortlisting will be done based on the marks scored in the Online Test. Final Selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for Online Test and Personal Interview.

Appointment of the selected candidates will also be subject to Medical fitness, satisfactory background verification, and completion of other formalities as per the rules and regulations of the Bank from time to time.

Selected candidates will have to execute an agreement to the effect that they will serve the Bank for a minimum period of three (3) years (active service) from the date of joining the Bank.

South Indian Bank 2022 PO/Clerk Apply Online