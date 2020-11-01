SPA Delhi Non Teaching Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Group A, B and C Posts

SPA Delhi Non-Teaching Recruitment 2020: School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Registrar, Sports Officer and other posts in Group A, Group B and Group C Categories. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within one month (1 December) from the publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: one month (1 December) from the publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

SPA Delhi Non-Teaching Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Group A

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

Sports Officer - 1 Post

Group B

Workshop Superintendent - 1 Post

Technical Assistant - 1 Post

Group C

Estate Supervisor - 1 Post

Junior Library & Information Assistant - 2 Posts

Driver - 1 Post

Plumber - 1 Post

Electrician - 1 Post

Mechanic - 1 Post

Carpenter - 1 Post

Junior Technical Assistant - 1 Post

SPA Delhi Non-Teaching Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Group A

Assistant Professor - Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven-point scale with a good academic record.

Sports Officer - Master's Degree in Physical Education or Master's Degree in Sports Science with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalence.

Group B

Workshop Superintendent - Diploma in Mechanical/Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

Technical Assistant - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engg or equivalent qualifications from a recognized University and three years of experience OR Diploma in Craftsmanship or Civil Engineering (3 years duration) from a recognized university or Board or its equivalent.

Group C

Driver -Senior Secondary Examination (12th Standard) or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Board.

Plumber - Certificate in Plumbing from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or its equivalent qualification.

Electrician - Certificate in Electrician from a recognized Industrial Training Institute of National Apprenticeship Certificate or equivalent Qualification.

Mechanic - Certificate in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Industrial Training Institute of National Apprenticeship Certificate or equivalent Qualification.

Carpenter - Certificate in Carpenter trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or National Apprenticeship Certificate or equivalent qualification.

Junior Technical Assistant - 12th Standard or its equivalent.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SPA Delhi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Registrar, School of Planning and Architecture, 4, Block B, Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi - 110002 within one month (1 December) from the publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

SPA Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Fee