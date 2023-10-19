SPU First Year Result 2023 OUT at spumandi.ac.in: Direct Link to Download B.A Merit List

SPU Result 2023 OUT: Sardar Patel University (SPU) declared the results of B.A 1st year on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

SPU Result 2023: Sardar Patel University (SPU) has recently released the result of B.A 1st year. Sardar Patel University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- spumandi.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the SPU Mandi results 2023, the students need to enter their registration number.

SPU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Sardar Patel University released the result of B.A 1st year. The students can check their Sardar Patel University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- spumandiexam.in.

Steps to Check SPU BA 1st Year Result 2023.

Students can check their SPU Mandi BA 1st year result online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SPU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- spumandi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘SPU Exam Portal (SPUEP)’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Now, click on Student Login.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and click on ‘Login’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Sardar Patel University: Highlights

Sardar Patel University is located in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 2022. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University has jurisdiction over five districts of Himachal Pradesh- Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kangra. A total of 119 Colleges and Institutions in these five districts are affiliated with SPU Mandi.

SPU offers various UG, PG, and Research programs in departments like the Department of Botany, Department of Chemistry, Department of History, Department of Management Studies, Department Of Physics, and Department of Zoology.