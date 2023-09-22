SSB Admit Card 2023 OUT on ssbrectt.gov.in: Download HC and Other Posts PET/PST Call Letter

SSB Admit Card 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal released the call letters for the Physical Exam on its official websote - ssbrectt.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download SSB PET/PST Call Letter for Sub-Inspector(SI), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno), Head Constable, and Constable.

SSB Admit Card 2023 has been uploaded by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on its official website (ssbrectt.gov.in). The admit card is released for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) for 1656 Non-GD posts such as Sub-Inspector(SI), Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno), Head Constable, and Constable.

SSB Physical Exam for the said posts will start from 29 September 2023. The candidates can check the exact date and time of their exam on their call letter. They can download the admit card from the official website of SSB Recruitment. The direct link to download the SSB HC Admit Card and for other posts is provided in this article. The candidates can download the admit card using their Registration ID and Password.

SSB Admit Card Download Here

SSB Admit Card 2023 Overview

Organization Name Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Post Name Sub-Inspector(SI) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Assistant Sub-Inspector (Steno) Head Constable Constable Vacancy 1656 SSB Admit Card 2023 20 September 2023 SSB Exam Date 2023 29 September 2023 onwards Selection Process Physical Test Written Test Document Verification Medical Exam Official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in

Steps to Download SSB Physical Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the step-by-step process to download the admit card from the official website in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal at www.ssbrectt.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR APPEARING IN PET/ PST FOR THE NON-GD POST(S) OF SI(NON- GD), ASI (NON- GD), ASI(STENO), HC(NON- GD), CT(NON- GD) IN SSB W.E.F 29/09/2023”.

Step 3: Enter the asked details and login

Step 4: Download SSB PET PST Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take the print out and carry it to the exam centre

The candidates should carry an identity card consisting of their Date of Birth and Signature, an Aadhaar Card, Two passport-size photographs and a ballpoint pen to the exam centre