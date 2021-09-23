SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 51 GDMOs and Specialist Posts, Salary upto 80,000/

How to apply for SSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the DIG Medical, CH, SSB, Gorakhpur/Bathnaha/Tezpur. The interview will be held from 21 to 26 October 2021. The candidates can refer to the above notification link for reference.

What is the qualification required for SSB GDMO Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in the sub-section of a section of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Completion of compulsory rotating intership.

What is the qualification required for SSB Medical Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub section of section of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality.

What are the interview dates for SSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for the walk-in-interview between 21 to 26 October 2021.

How many will be recruited through SSB Recruitment 2021?

A total of 51 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists for various locations/formations throughout the country.