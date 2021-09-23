Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 51 GDMOs and Specialist Posts, Salary upto 80,000/-

SSB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at ssbrectt.gov.in: Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 23, 2021 15:00 IST
SSB Recruitment 2021: Shashstra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists for various locations/formations throughout the country. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for the walk-in-interview from 21 October 2021 onwards. The schedule for the interview is given below.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 21 to 26 October 2021

  • Specialist (Gorakhpur) - 21 to 22 October 2021
  • GDMO - 25 to 26 October 2021
  • Specialist (Bathnaha) - 21 to 22 October 2021
  • GDMO - 25 to 26 October 2021
  • Specialist (Tezpur) - 21 to 22 October 2021
  • GDMO - 25 to 26 October 2021

SSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Specialist (Gorakhpur) - 1 Post
  • GDMO - 15 Posts
  • Specialist (Bathnaha) - 4 Posts
  • GDMO -14 Posts
  • Specialist (Tezpur) - 2 Posts
  • GDMO - 17 Posts

SSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist: The candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub section of section of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Post Graduation Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality.
  • GDMOs: The candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in the sub-section of a section of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Completion of compulsory rotating intership.

SSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -upto 70 years

Download SSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SSB Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the DIG Medical, CH, SSB, Gorakhpur/Bathnaha/Tezpur. The interview will be held from 21 to 26 October 2021. The candidates can refer to the above notification link for reference.

 

Job Summary
NotificationSSB Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 51 GDMOs and Specialist Posts, Salary upto 80,000/-
Notification Date23 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission26 Sep, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
