SSC CGL Final Result 2018 to be out today @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary Structure, Steps to Download Final Result & Other Latest Updates Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2018 will be announced today.i.e. 30 March 2021. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the result will be able to soon download their result through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. The candidates will be able to check their result through the official website by using their essential details on the login page. The direct link to the result will be provided once it is released on the official website.

The Tier I examination was conducted from 4 to 19 June 2019 across the country. The successful candidates were allowed to appear in Tier 2 which was held from September 1 to 13, 2019. Tier III examination was held on December 29, 2019. The Tier III result was announced on September 30, 2020. SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test was conducted on 18 and 19 January 2020 across the country followed by the document verification. The document verification was held on 27 January 2021.

This exam was held to recruit 11, 271 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in all three tiers (Tier -1, Tier -2, Tier 3). The finally selected candidates will get a salary in the pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 for group b while for group C posts, the salary will be provided in the pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

How and Where to Check SSC CGL Final Result 2018?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC CGL 2018 Final Result flashing on the homepage. Click on the login link. Enter your essential credentials and click on the submit button. Then, SSC CGL 2018 Final Result will be displayed. Candidates can download SSC CGL Final Result 2018 and save it for future reference.

All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website. Candidates can bookmark this page for future reference. The direct link of the SSC CGL Final Result 2018 will be provided in this article, once activated.