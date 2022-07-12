SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2022 To Release Today: Check Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) will upload the marks of the all th candidates who participated in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam from 11 April to 21 April 2022. Both qualified and non- qualified candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks, once released, from the commission’s website. SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks Link will be available till 01 August 2022.

SSC CGL Marks Link

SSC CGL Result was declared on 04 July 2022. Lakhs of students have attended the SSC CGL Exam 2022 of which 156387 have cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam. Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in SSC CGL Tier 2 and SSC CGL Tier 3 examinations. As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III).

What are SSC CGL Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dates ?

SSC CGL Tier 2 will be conducted from 08 to 10 August 2022 while SSC CGL Tier 3 on 21 August 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be required to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC in order to appear for the exam.

How to Download SSC CGL Marks 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Visit the marks link and select the exam Enter your registration number Check your SSC CGL Marks 2022

The official notification for SSC CGL 2021-22 Recruitment Notification was released on 23 December 2021 for filling up 7035 vacancies through the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021-22.