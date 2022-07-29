SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out) at ssc.nic.in; Download Region Wise Link Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held from 08 to 10 August 2022 for Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam 2021 on Central Region (CR), Western Region (WR) and North Western Region (NWR) website i.e. sscnwr.org, sscwr.net, and ssc-cr.org resp. Also, the application status of all applicants is available on the website ofSouthern Region (SR) and Eastern Region (ER) i.e sscsr.gov.in and sscer.org respectively.
The link to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card and Application Status are provided in the table below:
|SSC Region
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status
|SSC CR
|SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC NWR
|SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC NWR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC WR
|SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC WR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC SR
|SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC SR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC ER
|SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC KKR
|SSC NRCGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC NR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC NR
|SSC ER CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC KKR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
|SSC MPR
|SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC MPR CGL Tier 2 Application Status Download Link
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 ?
Step 1:Visit the the official website of SSC Region. For example SSC Western Region i.e. sscwr.net
Step 2: Click on link to download the admit card 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 08/08/2022 TO 10/08/2022'
Step 3: Read the instructions
Step 4: Enter your 'Roll No. / Registration ID' or 'Name 'and ‘Date of Birth’
Step 5: Download SSC CGL 2 Admit Card 2022
Candidates should remember to carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate. If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of his/her Date of Birth.
The candidates will be called to appear for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam which is scheduled to held on 21 August 2022.