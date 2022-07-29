SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out) at ssc.nic.in; Download Region Wise Link Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released on the official regional websites of SSC i.e. CR, NWR and WR. Check the Steps to Download SSC CGL 2 Admit Card Here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held from 08 to 10 August 2022 for Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam 2021 on Central Region (CR), Western Region (WR) and North Western Region (NWR) website i.e. sscnwr.org, sscwr.net, and ssc-cr.org resp. Also, the application status of all applicants is available on the website ofSouthern Region (SR) and Eastern Region (ER) i.e sscsr.gov.in and sscer.org respectively.

The link to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card and Application Status are provided in the table below:

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1:Visit the the official website of SSC Region. For example SSC Western Region i.e. sscwr.net

Step 2: Click on link to download the admit card 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 08/08/2022 TO 10/08/2022'

Step 3: Read the instructions

Step 4: Enter your 'Roll No. / Registration ID' or 'Name 'and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Download SSC CGL 2 Admit Card 2022

Candidates should remember to carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate. If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of his/her Date of Birth.

The candidates will be called to appear for SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam which is scheduled to held on 21 August 2022.