Study at Home
Search

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment: Notification to Release on 6 November @ssc.nic.in, Check Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam Dates 2021 and Other Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam on 06 November 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in.  Check Application Link, Eligibility, Salary, Exam Dates, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card and Other Details Here

Oct 24, 2020 16:09 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
SSC CHSL 2020-21
SSC CHSL 2020-21

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam on 06 November 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices.

SSC CHSL Registration will also start from 06 November 2020 (Friday). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSC CHSL Exam 2021 on or before 15 December 2020.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Computer Based Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021. The candidates who will qualify in SSC CHSL Tier 1 will be called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021 which is a Descrptive Type Paper. Those who would qualify in Tier 2 shall be called for SSC CHSL Tier 3 - Typing Test/ Skill Test

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020 should be 12th class passed from a recognized Board or University. Their age should be between 18 years and 27 years.

Last year, 4893 vacancies were announced for LDC/JSA, PA/SA & DEO Posts.Hence, we can expect similar number vacancies in SSC CHSL 2020.The candidates can check more details on SSC CHSL 2020 such as salary, selection process, application process below:

SSC CHSL 2020 Important Dates

Event Dates

Starting Date of Online Application

 06 November 2020

Last Date of Online Application

 15 December 2020

Last date for making online fee payment

 to be announced

Last date for generation of offline Challan

  to be announced

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank)

 to be announced

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2021

 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2021

 to be announced

SSC CHSL 2020 Vacancy Details:

  • Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)
  • Data Entry Operators (DEO)

SSC CHSL Last Year Vacancy:

  • LDC/JSA - 1269 Posts
  • PA/SA - 3598 Posts
  • DEO - 26 Posts

SSC CHSL 2020 Salary after 7 Pay Commission

SSC CHSL Post Name

Basic Pay

HRA

TA

Gross

In Hand Salary

City

LDC/JSA

19900

4776

1350

26026

22411

X

19900

3184

900

23984

20369

Y

19900

1592

900

22392

18777

Z

DEO/PA/SA

25500

6120

3600

35220

31045

X

25500

4080

1800

31380

27205

Y

25500

2040

1800

29340

25165

Z

 

SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): 12th passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
  • For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent. 

Citizenship: 

A candidate must be either:

  • a citizen of India, or
  • a subject of Nepal, or
  • a subject of Bhutan, or
  • a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
  • a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC CHSL Age Limit:

  • 18 to 27 years (Relaxation as per govt. Rules)

SSC CHSL Selection Process:

SSC CHSL Selection will be done on the basis of:

  • Tier I Exam - Computer Based Examination
  • Tier II - Descriptive Paper
  • Tier III - Typing Test/ Skill Test.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will 100 objective type questions on:

Subject

No. of questions

Maximum marks

Time

English Language

25

50

60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

General Intelligence

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

Total

100

200

The will be set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Syllabus (Important Topics):

English Language:

  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Homonyms
  • One Word Substitution
  • Sentence Completion
  • Spotting Errors
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Idioms & Phrases
  • Spelling Test
  • Reading comprehension
  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
  • Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
  • Shuffling of Sentence parts
  • Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
  • Cloze Passage
  • Fill in the Blanks

General Intelligence and Reasoning

  • Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy
  • Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification
  • Space Orientation
  • Venn Diagrams
  • Drawing inferences
  • Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Emotional and Social Intelligence
  • Word Building
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations
  • Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding
  • Figural Pattern–folding and completion
  • Embedded Figures
  • Critical thinking

Important Quantitative Aptitude

  • Number System
  • Fundamental arithmetical operations
  • Algebra
  • Geometry
  • Mensuration
  • Trigonometry
  • Statistical Charts

General Awarness - The questions will be framed from:

  • Current Affairs
  • Polity
  • Geography
  • Economy and Scientific Research
  • History
  • Culture

SSC Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The paper  will be conducted in pen and paper mode on following topics.

Important Topics

Word Limit

Total Marks

Time

Essay Writing

200 - 250 Approx

100

 1Hour

Letter/Application Writing

 

150-200 Approx

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II will be 33%.

SSC Tier 3 Skill Test

Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant:

  • It is a skill based test on computer and the medium of the Typing Test is Hindi and English. The candidates will have to opt for the medium of Typing Test (i.e. either Hindi or English) while filling up the online Application Form. The test is qualifying in nature.
  • The candidates will asked to type with a speed of 30 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi in 10 minutes

Typing Test for DEO:

  • It is qualifying in nature. The speed of the candidates should be 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on Computer. The ‘Speed of 8000 key (15000 for DEO in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India -C&AG) depressions per hour on computer’ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage. the duration of the Test will be 15minutes and printed matter in English containing about 2000-2200 key-depressions (3700-4000 for DEO in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India - C&AG) would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer

SSC CHSL Final Selection will be done on the basis of Document Verification (DV)

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC will release the admit card before 2 weeks of the all the exam on its region websites i.e. NR, SR, WR, NER, ER, MPR,KKR, NWR and CR.

How to Apply SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 for LDA/JSA/DEO/PA/SA Posts ?

Eligible can apply for SSC CHSL Exam from 06 November to 15 December 2020 by following process:

1.Part-I (One-Time Registration) - Go to SSC official website ssc.nic.in and register.

2.Part-II (Online Application Form) -After registration, Click 'Apply link' in 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 Section' under Latest Notifications tab by using the Registration Number‟ and password. 

SSC CHSL 2020 Application Fee:

Rs.100/-

SSC Website

SSC CHSL Notification Download PDF - to release on 6 November

FAQ

What is the age limit for SSC CHSL Exam ?

18 to 27 Years

What is the selection process for SSC CHSL Posts ?

SSC CHSL Selection will be done on the basis of: Tier I Exam - Computer Based Examination Tier II - Descriptive Paper Tier III - Typing Test/ Skill Test.

What are SSC CHSL 2020 Registration Dates ?

06 November to 15 December 2020

When is SSC CHSL Exam 2021 ?

SSC CHSL Exam is schedule to be held from 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material