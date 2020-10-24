SSC CHSL 2020-21 Recruitment: Notification to Release on 6 November @ssc.nic.in, Check Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam Dates 2021 and Other Details Here

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam on 06 November 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices.

SSC CHSL Registration will also start from 06 November 2020 (Friday). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for SSC CHSL Exam 2021 on or before 15 December 2020.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Computer Based Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021. The candidates who will qualify in SSC CHSL Tier 1 will be called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021 which is a Descrptive Type Paper. Those who would qualify in Tier 2 shall be called for SSC CHSL Tier 3 - Typing Test/ Skill Test

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020 should be 12th class passed from a recognized Board or University. Their age should be between 18 years and 27 years.

Last year, 4893 vacancies were announced for LDC/JSA, PA/SA & DEO Posts.Hence, we can expect similar number vacancies in SSC CHSL 2020.The candidates can check more details on SSC CHSL 2020 such as salary, selection process, application process below:

SSC CHSL 2020 Important Dates

Event Dates Starting Date of Online Application 06 November 2020 Last Date of Online Application 15 December 2020 Last date for making online fee payment to be announced Last date for generation of offline Challan to be announced Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) to be announced SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2021 12 April 2021 to 27 April 2021 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 2021 to be announced

SSC CHSL 2020 Vacancy Details:

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operators (DEO)

SSC CHSL Last Year Vacancy:

LDC/JSA - 1269 Posts

PA/SA - 3598 Posts

DEO - 26 Posts

SSC CHSL 2020 Salary after 7 Pay Commission

SSC CHSL Post Name Basic Pay HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary City LDC/JSA 19900 4776 1350 26026 22411 X 19900 3184 900 23984 20369 Y 19900 1592 900 22392 18777 Z DEO/PA/SA 25500 6120 3600 35220 31045 X 25500 4080 1800 31380 27205 Y 25500 2040 1800 29340 25165 Z

SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): 12th passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Citizenship:

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC CHSL Age Limit:

18 to 27 years (Relaxation as per govt. Rules)

SSC CHSL Selection Process:

SSC CHSL Selection will be done on the basis of:

Tier I Exam - Computer Based Examination

Tier II - Descriptive Paper

Tier III - Typing Test/ Skill Test.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will 100 objective type questions on:

Subject No. of questions Maximum marks Time English Language 25 50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) General Intelligence 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 Total 100 200

The will be set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Syllabus (Important Topics):

English Language:

Synonyms

Antonyms

Homonyms

One Word Substitution

Sentence Completion

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Idioms & Phrases

Spelling Test

Reading comprehension

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Fill in the Blanks

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy

Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification

Space Orientation

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series

Problem Solving

Emotional and Social Intelligence

Word Building

Coding and Decoding

Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations

Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding

Figural Pattern–folding and completion

Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

Important Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Algebra

Geometry

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Statistical Charts

General Awarness - The questions will be framed from:

Current Affairs

Polity

Geography

Economy and Scientific Research

History

Culture

SSC Tier 2 Exam Pattern

The paper will be conducted in pen and paper mode on following topics.

Important Topics Word Limit Total Marks Time Essay Writing 200 - 250 Approx 100 1Hour Letter/Application Writing 150-200 Approx

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II will be 33%.

SSC Tier 3 Skill Test

Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant:



It is a skill based test on computer and the medium of the Typing Test is Hindi and English. The candidates will have to opt for the medium of Typing Test (i.e. either Hindi or English) while filling up the online Application Form. The test is qualifying in nature.

The candidates will asked to type with a speed of 30 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi in 10 minutes

Typing Test for DEO:

It is qualifying in nature. The speed of the candidates should be 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on Computer. The ‘Speed of 8000 key (15000 for DEO in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India -C&AG) depressions per hour on computer’ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage. the duration of the Test will be 15minutes and printed matter in English containing about 2000-2200 key-depressions (3700-4000 for DEO in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India - C&AG) would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer

SSC CHSL Final Selection will be done on the basis of Document Verification (DV)

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC will release the admit card before 2 weeks of the all the exam on its region websites i.e. NR, SR, WR, NER, ER, MPR,KKR, NWR and CR.

How to Apply SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 for LDA/JSA/DEO/PA/SA Posts ?

Eligible can apply for SSC CHSL Exam from 06 November to 15 December 2020 by following process:

1.Part-I (One-Time Registration) - Go to SSC official website ssc.nic.in and register.

2.Part-II (Online Application Form) -After registration, Click 'Apply link' in 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 Section' under Latest Notifications tab by using the Registration Number‟ and password.

SSC CHSL 2020 Application Fee:

Rs.100/-

SSC Website

SSC CHSL Notification Download PDF - to release on 6 November