SSC CHSL Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in: Download Tier 1 PDF, Cutoff Marks at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL Exam) Result at ssc.nic.in. The direct link to check the PDF of selected candidates is given below. Around 40224 candidates are shortlisted to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023. As the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission, marks have been used to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the Examination i.e. Tier-II.
SSC CHSL Result 2023
The candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 from the website of the commission. Alternatively, the aspirants can download SSC CHSL Result PDF below.
|SSC CHSL Result 2023
|Download PDF
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks 2023
The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks in the table below:
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|UR
|157.72984
|SC
|135.46972
|ST
|125.79702
|OBC
|153.25024
|EWS
|151.02975
|ESM
|97.98679
|OH
|122.72118
|HH
|86.70978
|VH
|138.31927
|PWD Others
|83.24763
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023
The Tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023 is scheduled on 26 June 2023. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for changes in the schedule, if any.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 AnswerKey 2023
The final answer key will be released by the commission shortly. Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of the Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result: Steps to Download SSC Result for CHSL Posts ?
Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Go to 'Result' Tab and click on result PDF
Step 3: Download SSC CHSL Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers of the selected candidates
Step 5: Ctrl + F in order to search your roll number
Step 6: Take the print out of the result
