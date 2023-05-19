SSC CHSL Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in: Download Tier 1 PDF, Cutoff Marks at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Result 2023 for Tier 1 is announced at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the Tier 1 Merit List PDF, Cutoff, Marks, Tier 1 Selection List and Other Details.

SSC CHSL Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL Exam) Result at ssc.nic.in. The direct link to check the PDF of selected candidates is given below. Around 40224 candidates are shortlisted to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023. As the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission, marks have been used to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the Examination i.e. Tier-II.

SSC CHSL Result 2023

The candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 from the website of the commission. Alternatively, the aspirants can download SSC CHSL Result PDF below.

SSC CHSL Result 2023 Download PDF

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks in the table below:

Category Cutoff Marks UR 157.72984 SC 135.46972 ST 125.79702 OBC 153.25024 EWS 151.02975 ESM 97.98679 OH 122.72118 HH 86.70978 VH 138.31927 PWD Others 83.24763

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023

The Tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023 is scheduled on 26 June 2023. Candidates are advised to check the website of the Commission regularly for changes in the schedule, if any.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 AnswerKey 2023

The final answer key will be released by the commission shortly. Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of the Tier-I Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result: Steps to Download SSC Result for CHSL Posts ?



Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to 'Result' Tab and click on result PDF

Step 3: Download SSC CHSL Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Ctrl + F in order to search your roll number

Step 6: Take the print out of the result

