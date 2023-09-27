SSC CHSL Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in: Check Cutoff, PDF Link

SSC CHSL Result 2023 has been released, on 27 September, by the examination authority Staff Selection Commission. Based on the result analysis, a total of 19556 candidates have been selected for the SSC CHSL Tier 2. The Tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam is tentatively scheduled on 02 November 2023.
Candidates can download the SSC CHSL Result for Tier 1 from the official website - ssc.nic.in. It is declared in PDF format containing the candidate’s name, roll number, and category.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result PDF
The direct link to download the PDF is given below. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretarial Assistant and Data Entry Operator
|SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result DEO (Other than CAG & DCA)
|Download Link
|SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result DEO (CAG & DCA)
|Download Link
|SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result LDC/JSA
|Download Link
SSC CHSL Cut Off: Category Wise Cut Off Marks Required for Qualify
Only candidates who have scored equal to or higher than the cutoff score for their respective category have been selected to appear in the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can check the category-wise SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 cutoff marks in the table below:
|For LDC/JSA
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|Gen
|153.91142
|EWS
|151.09782
|OBC
|152.26953
|ST
|124.52592
|SC
|136.41166
|For DEO (CAG & DCA)
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|Gen
|169.92585
|OBC
|169.92585
|SC
|157.67965
|For DEO (other than CAG & DCA)
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|Gen
|169.28877
|EWS
|169.28877
|OBC
|168.77506
|ST
|154.58030
|SC
|157.32139
SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2023
The final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly.
SSC CHSL Score Card 2023
The scorecard link will also be uploaded soon on the website of Staff Selection Commission. The direct link will be available on Jagran Josh as well.
ssc.nic.in SSC CHSL Result 2023
SSC Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 for around 1600 posts. The candidates can check the other details below/
|
Exam Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)
|
Total Vacancies
|
Around 1600
|
Post
|
Lower Divisional Clerk
Junior Secretarial Assistant
Data Entry Operator
|
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Date
|
27 September 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Tier-I: CBT
Tier-II: CBT
|
Official Website
|
www.ssc.nic.in