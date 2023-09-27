SSC CHSL Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in: Check Cutoff, PDF Link

SSC CHSL Result 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on August 27, 2023 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct PDF Links for CHSL Tier 1 Exam, Categorywise cutoff marks, Combined Higher Secondary Tier 2 Exam Date and other Details.

SSC CHSL Result 2023 has been released, on 27 September, by the examination authority Staff Selection Commission. Based on the result analysis, a total of 19556 candidates have been selected for the SSC CHSL Tier 2. The Tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam is tentatively scheduled on 02 November 2023.

Candidates can download the SSC CHSL Result for Tier 1 from the official website - ssc.nic.in. It is declared in PDF format containing the candidate’s name, roll number, and category.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result PDF

The direct link to download the PDF is given below. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretarial Assistant and Data Entry Operator

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result DEO (Other than CAG & DCA) Download Link SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result DEO (CAG & DCA) Download Link SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result LDC/JSA Download Link



SSC CHSL Cut Off: Category Wise Cut Off Marks Required for Qualify

Only candidates who have scored equal to or higher than the cutoff score for their respective category have been selected to appear in the Tier 2 exam. Candidates can check the category-wise SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 cutoff marks in the table below:

For LDC/JSA

Category Cutoff Marks Gen 153.91142 EWS 151.09782 OBC 152.26953 ST 124.52592 SC 136.41166

For DEO (CAG & DCA) Category Cutoff Marks Gen 169.92585 OBC 169.92585 SC 157.67965

For DEO (other than CAG & DCA) Category Cutoff Marks Gen 169.28877 EWS 169.28877 OBC 168.77506 ST 154.58030 SC 157.32139

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2023

The final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly.

SSC CHSL Score Card 2023

The scorecard link will also be uploaded soon on the website of Staff Selection Commission. The direct link will be available on Jagran Josh as well.

ssc.nic.in SSC CHSL Result 2023

SSC Tier 1 Exam was conducted from 2 August 2023 to 22 August 2023 for around 1600 posts. The candidates can check the other details below/