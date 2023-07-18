SSC CPO Notification 2023 at ssc.nic.in; Application on July 20, Check Eligibility, Syllabus

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission will start the registration process on July 20, 2023. Check Application Form Dates, exam dates, eligibility, and the latest update here.

SSC CPO Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission will start the online registration and publish the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Executive) for Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Police Organization (CPO) such as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Delhi Police. According to SSC Calender, the online registration will start on July 20 and the last date of application is August 13, 2023.

SSC CPO Exam Date 2023

Those candidates who will apply for the exam can appear for the exam from 03 to 06 October 2023. The mode of the exam is online.

SSC CPO Eligibility Criteria 2023

The candidates should be graduates and the age of the candidates should be between 20 years and 25 years.

SSC CPO Exam Details 2023

The mode of exam will be online and consists of 200 questions that assess candidates' knowledge in areas such as general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website of the commission as the notification will be published on the website. Selected candidates will be given a salary in the level of Rs.35400-112400/- for SI Posts and in Level 6 Rs.35400-112400/- for Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police.