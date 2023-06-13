SSC Delhi Police Constable and MTS Exam Dates 2023-2024 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Check Recruitment Notification Date Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable and MTS Exam Date 2023-2024: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive and MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police. Those who are interested to get a job in Delhi Police can check the exam dates in the table below and start their preparation accordingly.

Name of the Exam Exam Dates Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police

Examination November 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 November and on December 01, 04 and 05, 2023 Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination,

2023 February 06, 07, 08, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 February 2023

SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive Notification 2023 Date

According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2023, the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable is on September 1, 2023. The candidates can apply from September 1 to 30, 2023. 12th passed candidates from a recognized Board are eligible to apply for the post. The number of vacancies, selection process, application procedure will be available in the detailed notification.

SSC Delhi Police MTS Notification 2023 Date

The notification for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) will be available on 10 October 2023 at ssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application is October 31, 2023.