SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 Out: Check Application Form Status at NR, SR, MPR, NER, WR

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 has been released by the commission on its regional websites. Check Your Application Status Here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), North Eastern Region (NER) and Western Region (WR) uploaded the admit cards of the online exam to be conducted on 21 October for recruitment of Constable Driver in Delhi Police on official websites - sscmpr.org, sscner.org, and sscwr.net respectively. Apart from this, the commission has activated the application status link on Northern Region (NR), and Southern Region (SR) on sscnr.nic.in and sscsr.gov.in, respectively.

We have provided the region-wise admit card and application status link in the table given below:

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions on:

General Awareness/ GK - 20 questions of 20 marks

General Intelligence/ Reasoning - 20 questions of 20 marks

Numerical Ability/ Maths - 10 questions of 10 marks

Road Sense, Vehicle Maintenance, Traffic Rules/ Signals, Vehicle & Environmental Pollution i.e. Petrol and Diesel Vehicle, CNG Operated Vehicle, Noise Pollution, etc - 50 questions of 50 marks

The total duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT), Qualifying in nature, followed by TradeTest and Medical Examination.