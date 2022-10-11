SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 Out: Check Application Form Status at NR, SR, MPR, NER, WR

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), North Eastern Region (NER) and Western Region (WR) uploaded the admit cards of the online exam to be conducted on 21 October for recruitment of Constable Driver in Delhi Police on official websites - sscmpr.org, sscner.org, and sscwr.net respectively. Apart from this, the commission has activated the application status link on Northern Region (NR), and Southern Region (SR) on sscnr.nic.in and sscsr.gov.in, respectively.
We have provided the region-wise admit card and application status link in the table given below:
|SSC Regions
|SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Admit Card Download Link
|SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Application Status Link
|SSC NR
|SSC NR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC NR Delhi Police Constable Application Status
|SSC WR
|SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC WR Delhi Police Constable Application Status
|SSC NER
|SSC NER Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC NER Delhi Police Constable Application Status
|SSC MPR
|SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC MPR Delhi Police Constable Application Status
|SSC SR
|SSC SR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC SR Delhi Police Constable Application Status
|SSC KKR
|SSC KKR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC KKR Delhi Police Constable Application Status
|SSC NWR
|SSC NWR Delhi Police Constable Admit Card
|SSC NWR Delhi Police Constable Application Status
SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Pattern
There will be 100 questions on:
- General Awareness/ GK - 20 questions of 20 marks
- General Intelligence/ Reasoning - 20 questions of 20 marks
- Numerical Ability/ Maths - 10 questions of 10 marks
- Road Sense, Vehicle Maintenance, Traffic Rules/ Signals, Vehicle & Environmental Pollution i.e. Petrol and Diesel Vehicle, CNG Operated Vehicle, Noise Pollution, etc - 50 questions of 50 marks
- The total duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT), Qualifying in nature, followed by TradeTest and Medical Examination.