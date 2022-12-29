SSC Delhi Police Driver Result 2022 Declared: Check Cut-Off Marks, Selection List PDF

SSC Delhi Police Driver Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission released the Delhi Police Driver Exam Result 2022 on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check PDF, Cut Off, Marks Details Below.

SSC Delhi Police Driver Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission, on 29 Dec, has published the selection list for the students who appeared in Delhi Police Driver Exam 2022 on 21 October 2022. The selection list consists of the name and roll number of the candidates who are selected for the Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Trade Test. Students can download DP Driver Result and check whether they are selected for the next round or not.

According to Delhi Police Driver Result, a total of 25612 students are shortlisted in the open category while 1417 candidates were shortlisted in the ESM category. DP Driver Result PDFs for both categories are available on the SSC website (ssc.nic.in) and below as well for the students.

The candidates can also check the Delhi Police Driver Exam Cut Off for both categories, steps to download the SSC Delhi Police Result, Marks Details and Other important information are below:

Delhi Police Driver Cut Off Marks 2022



The commission released the Delhi Police for Driver for Male and ESM. The candidates can check the cut-off details below:

Category Male ESM Gen 58.17548 30.00000 EWS 42.17572 30.00000 OBC 49.02823 30.00000 ST 49.22778 30.00000 SC 41.30267 30.00000

Delhi Police Driver Physical Exam Date 2022

Shortlisted candidates are requested to keep a track of the Delhi Police Website i.e. delhipolice.gov.in for the latest updates regarding the PE & MT Exam 2022. Delhi Police Driver PE MT Date, Venue and Time are expected in January or February 2023.

What is Delhi Police Driver Marks 2022 ?



All the candidates qualified or not in the SSC Driver Exam 2022 can check their scores from the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Delhi Police Driver Marks Link will be available from 13 January 2022 and can be downloaded till 25 January 2023.

Delhi Police Driver Result 2022: How to Download DP Driver Result 2022 ? Go to the website of the SSC - ssc.nic.in and then visit the 'Result' section Now, visit other column and click on the PDF list given against 'Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 - List of Male candidates in Roll No. order qualified for appearing in PE&MT (List-1)' or 'Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 - List of ESM candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PE&MT (List-2)' Download Delhi Polie Driver Result PDF Check the details of all qualified candidates

SSC hold the Computer Based Exam for recruitment of Constable (Driver) for filling up 1411 vacancies in Delhi Police.