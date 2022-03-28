SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2021-22 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Download PDF Link Here

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in in a PDF format. Check Download Link Here.

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the post GD Constable on its official website - ssc.nic.in in. Candidates whether qualified or not in SSC GD Constable Exam, can check the SSC GD Constable Answer Key from this page by clicking on SSC GD Constable Answer Key Link available below. They can also take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key Link is available for a period of one month from 28 March to 26 April 2022 till 04:00 PM.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Step1: Visit the SSC official website i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the homepage with the name ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’

Step 3:Download SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Scroll Download and click on the SSC GD Answer Key Link ' Final Answer Keys: Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination (Paper-I), 2021 – Click Here'

Step 5: It will redirect to a new page - ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/68438/login.html.

Step 6: Provide your Roll Number and Date of Birth as per your SSC GD Constable Admit Card.

Step 7: Download SSC Answer Key.

Step 8: You may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit i.e. after 26 April 2022.

When to Check SSC GD Constable Marks 2021 ?

All the candidates who have attended the exam can check their SSC GD Tier 1 Marks on 31 March 2022 from the commission website using their Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password. The link will be available till 30 April 2022.

What is my SSC GD Constable PET Date ?

SSC had conducted the online Tier 1 Exam for the post of Constable (General Duty) from 16th November 2021 to 15th December 2021 across India at various centres and the SSC GD Constable Result was announced on 25 March 2022.

As per the SSC Results, a total of 2,85,201 candidates (Female-31657 & Male- 2,53,544) are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online exam. Such candidates will be required to appear for PET/ PST.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about SSC GD PET PST in due course on CRPF website.

Candidates who qualify in SSC GD Constable Physical Exam will be called for the medical exam. Finally selected candidates will be recruited in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).