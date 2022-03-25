SSC GD Constable Result 2021-2022 @ssc.nic.inDownload PDF, Cut-Off, PET PST, Marks Details

SSC GD Constable Result 2022 has been released by the commission on ssc.nic.in. You can check the list of selected candidates., cut-off marks, final answer key date, score date, steps to download here.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the exam, conducted from 16 November to 15 December 2021. for the post of GD Constable on 25 March 2022 at ssc.nic.in. Around 253544 Male candidates and 31656 Female candidates clear SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 and are shortlisted for the Physical Exam. Candidates who have appeared in this exam can check their result from this page by clicking on SSC GD Constable Male Result and SSC GD Constable Female Result below:

After from SSC GD Constable Result, you can check cut-off marks, next round details, how to download SSC Result and other important details through the below PDF:

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2021

After analyzing all the objections, the commission will upload Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format on 28 March 2022 which will be available upto 26 April 2022.

SSC GD Constable Marks 2021

Marks of all candidates whether qualified or not will be placed on the Commission's website on 31 March 2022. The marks will be available for a month i.e. upto 30 April 2022. Candidates may check their marks by using their Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

What is the Next Stage After SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 ?

If you have passed the exam, then you will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). SSC GD Constable PET PST Dates shall be announced later on SSC website.

SSC GD Constable PET PST Admit Card 2022

Call letters to candidates short listed for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs, will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Candidates are advised to visit their website https://crpf.gov.in in this regard.

SSC GD Constable Cut-Off

SSC GD Constable Female Cut-Off Marks

How to Download SSC GD Constable Result 2021 ?

Step No 1: Go to the official website of SSC which is ssc.nic.in

Step No 2:You will see various tabs on the homepage of which you need to select 'Result' from the corner then select 'CONSTABLE GD' section

Step No 3:Now, click on the PDF link under 'Result' column given against for both gender 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 – List of female Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing in PET/ PST' or 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 – List of male Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing in PET/ PST'

Step No 4: Download GD Constable Result PDF

Step No 5: Check Roll Number and Category of the selected candidates