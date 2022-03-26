SSC GD Cut off Marks 2022 Tier 1 (OUT): Check State, Male, Female, Category wise here

SSC GD Cut off Marks 2022: SSC has released the cut-off marks of SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 on its website - ssc.nic.in. The cut-off has been prepared separately for both male and female for all the states. We have provided the cut-off details in this article. SSC GD Result is also released by the commission along with the cut-off marks on 25 March 2022.

Staff Selection Commission has conducted the exam for Constable GD (General Duty) from 16th November to 15th December 2021. Around 68.5 lakh candidates had registered for this recruitment exam from across the country. Under its Central Regional Office, 2175962 candidates were registered to take the exam in 19 cities of UP and Bihar. A total of 285201 candidates have been declared successful of which 31657 are female and 253544 are male.

Participants can check SSC GD Tier 1 Cut Off from the official website or below:

A total of 25271 Vacancies are notified for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSA and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be recruited through this recruitment exam. Out of total, 22424 are for male constable and 2847 are for female constable. There are 7545 vacancies in BSF, 8464 in CISF, 3806 in SSB, 1431 in ITBP, 3785 in AR and 240 in SSF.