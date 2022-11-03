SSC JHT Result 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Check PDF Here

SSC JHT Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission released the SSC JHT Selection PDF at its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Download From Here.

SSC JHT Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination Paper 1 2022 on ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test on the 1st of October can download SSC Steno Result 2022 by visiting the official website. After applying the cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper-II.

SSC JHT Result PDF is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

SSC JHT Cut Off Marks 2022

Category Cut Marks SC 82.50 ST 76.50 OBC 110.50 EWS 51.25 UR 134.24 OH 42.25 HH 64.50 VH 40.75 OthersPwD 50.25

SSC JHT Descriptive Type Test 2022

Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the Descriptive Typer Paper or Paper 2. SSC JHT Paper will be held on 04 December 2022 (Tentatively). SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course

SSC JHT Marks 2022

Qualified and non-qualified candidates can check their marks by using their Registered Log-in ID and Password from the SSC's website. SSC JHT Marks Link is available from 06 November 2022 to 30 November 2022.