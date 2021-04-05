SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Your Application Status, Date, Time, City @ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card and Application Status 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka is soon going to release the admit card of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2020-21 (CHSL). However, the commission has activated the link of status of application. Candidates can check whether their application is accepted or not by clicking on "CHSL 2020 STATUS: Click here to know the Status, Time and City allotted for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam, 2020" on official website of SSC Kerala Karnataka Region official website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR CHSL Application Status Link

Candidates whose application is accepted would be able to download SSC KKR Admit Card, once released.

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card Link - soon

SSC CHSL CBT Exam is scheduled from 12 April to 26 April 2021

How to download SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in Click on the link "Please Click here to download the Admission Certificate for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 (Tier-I)’ A new page wil open where you are reqiuired to provide your details such as Registration Number & Date of Birth and Select “Instruction” button If you do not know your Registration number then Enter your Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth and Click on the “Search” button Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2020 Take a printout of the future use

Candidates should carry their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along two copies of their latest Passport size colour photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same Date of Birth as printed on the admit card.