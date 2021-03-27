Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out @ssc-cr.org, Check Application Status, Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Call Letter

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card and application status of online exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts. Check Region-wise Link Here

Created On: Mar 27, 2021 17:14 IST
SSC CHSL Admit Card
SSC CHSL Admit Card

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card and application status of online exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts on official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org Candidates, whose SSC CHSL Application is accepted, can download SSC CHSL Admit Card through the table given below:

Name of the Region

Region-wise SSC CHSL Admit Card Link 2021

Region wise SSC CHSL Application Link 2021

SSC Websites

SSC Central Region

SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC CR CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC North Region

SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC NR CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC MP Region CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC NWR CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC WR CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC SR CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC ER CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC NER CHSL Application Status 2021

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC KKR CHSL Application Status 2021

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April to 27 April 2021. However, the exam for the candidates who have opted for Exam centres in West Bengal will be conducted from 21 May and 25 May 2021.

The candidates should carry SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 along with original ID Proof. They are required ti follow all the guidelines provided by the government for COVID - 19.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern

There will questions 100 Questions of 200 Marks on:

  1. English Language - 25 Questions of 50 Marks
  2. General Intelligence - 25 Questions of 50 Marks
  3. General Awareness - 25 Questions of 50 Marks
  4. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) - 25 Questions of 50 Marks
  5. Time - 1 Hour i.e. 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
  6. Language of Question Paper -English & Hindi.
  7. Negative Marking - 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Syllabus

English Language:

  1. Synonyms
  2. Antonyms
  3. Homonyms
  4. One Word Substitution
  5. Sentence Completion
  6. Spotting Errors
  7. Sentence Improvement
  8. Idioms & Phrases
  9. Spelling Test
  10. Reading comprehension
  11. Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
  12. Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
  13. Shuffling of Sentence parts
  14. Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
  15. Cloze Passage
  16. Fill in the Blanks

General Intelligence and Reasoning

  1. Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy
  2. Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification
  3. Space Orientation
  4. Venn Diagrams
  5. Drawing inferences
  6. Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series
  7. Problem Solving
  8. Emotional and Social Intelligence
  9. Word Building
  10. Coding and Decoding
  11. Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations
  12. Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding
  13. Figural Pattern–folding and completion
  14. Embedded Figures
  15. Critical thinking

Important Quantitative Aptitude

  1. Number System
  2. Fundamental arithmetical operations
  3. Algebra
  4. Geometry
  5. Mensuration
  6. Trigonometry
  7. Statistical Charts

General Awareness - The questions will be framed from:

  1. Current Affairs
  2. Polity
  3. Geography
  4. Economy and Scientific Research
  5. History
  6. Culture

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key

The provisional answer key for the exam shall be uploaded on the SSC website after the exam

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021

Those who qualify in the Tier will appear for Tier 2 which is a pen and paper test of 100 marks.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 is being done to fill up 4726 vacancies for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO). Online Application were invited from to 06 November to 26 December  2020.

FAQ

What is my SSC CHSL Registration Number ?

You can check your SSC CHSL Registration Number in the print out of SSC CHSL Online Application or you may have received sms or email regarding the application number.

What should I carry with SSC CHSL Admit Card ?

You should carry your admit card with Latest photos, ID Proof, Face Mask, Hand sanitizer (Small bottle), Transparent water bottle

What is SSC CHSL Exam Date 2021 ?

14 April to 27 April 2021
