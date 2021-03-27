SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out @ssc-cr.org, Check Application Status, Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Call Letter

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card and application status of online exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts on official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org Candidates, whose SSC CHSL Application is accepted, can download SSC CHSL Admit Card through the table given below:

Name of the Region Region-wise SSC CHSL Admit Card Link 2021 Region wise SSC CHSL Application Link 2021 SSC Websites SSC Central Region SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC CR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Region SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC NR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC MP Region CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC NWR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC WR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC SR CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC ER CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC NER CHSL Application Status 2021 http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2021 SSC KKR CHSL Application Status 2021 https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC CHSL Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 April to 27 April 2021. However, the exam for the candidates who have opted for Exam centres in West Bengal will be conducted from 21 May and 25 May 2021.

The candidates should carry SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 along with original ID Proof. They are required ti follow all the guidelines provided by the government for COVID - 19.

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern

There will questions 100 Questions of 200 Marks on:

English Language - 25 Questions of 50 Marks General Intelligence - 25 Questions of 50 Marks General Awareness - 25 Questions of 50 Marks Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) - 25 Questions of 50 Marks Time - 1 Hour i.e. 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) Language of Question Paper -English & Hindi. Negative Marking - 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Syllabus

English Language:

Synonyms Antonyms Homonyms One Word Substitution Sentence Completion Spotting Errors Sentence Improvement Idioms & Phrases Spelling Test Reading comprehension Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration Shuffling of Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Cloze Passage Fill in the Blanks

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification Space Orientation Venn Diagrams Drawing inferences Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series Problem Solving Emotional and Social Intelligence Word Building Coding and Decoding Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding Figural Pattern–folding and completion Embedded Figures Critical thinking

Important Quantitative Aptitude

Number System Fundamental arithmetical operations Algebra Geometry Mensuration Trigonometry Statistical Charts

General Awareness - The questions will be framed from:

Current Affairs Polity Geography Economy and Scientific Research History Culture

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key

The provisional answer key for the exam shall be uploaded on the SSC website after the exam

SSC CHSL Tier 2 2021



Those who qualify in the Tier will appear for Tier 2 which is a pen and paper test of 100 marks.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020-21 is being done to fill up 4726 vacancies for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO). Online Application were invited from to 06 November to 26 December 2020.