SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out @sscsr.gov.in: Check Download Link for Southern Region Call Letter

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has uploaded the admit card of Tier 1 (Computer Based Exam) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Posts. Candidates can download the SSC SR Admit Card from the SSC Southern Region official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in.

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card, directly, through the link.

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Download for Other Regions

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 12 April to 27 April 2021. The Candidates are advised to carry their SSC SR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter.

How to download SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?