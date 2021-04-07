SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out @sscsr.gov.in: Check Download Link for Southern Region Call Letter
SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 is available on sscsr.gov.in. Check Download Link and Process to Download CHSL Admit Card Here
SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has uploaded the admit card of Tier 1 (Computer Based Exam) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Posts. Candidates can download the SSC SR Admit Card from the SSC Southern Region official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in.
SSC SR CHSL Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card, directly, through the link.
SSC SR CHSL Admit Card Download Link
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021 Download for Other Regions
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 12 April to 27 April 2021. The Candidates are advised to carry their SSC SR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter.
How to download SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of the SSC Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘
- Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) - Know the Application Status | Know the Roll Number, Date, Time and Place of Computer Based Examination for Tier-I’
- It will redirect you to a new page, read all the instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’
- A new page will open where you are requited to enter your Registration Number OR Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth
- Download SSC SR Admit Card 2020
- Take a printout of the future use