SSC Exam Date for CHSL 2021, CGL 2021 and CPO SI Paper 2 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in, Check New Schedule Here

SSC has announced the revised dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 - For left-over candidates, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. Details Here

SSC Exam Date for CHSL 2021, CGL 2021 and CPO SI Paper 2 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has has finally declared the awaiting exam dates for SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC CGL Exam 2021 and SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 on its website - ssc.nic.in on 02 July 2021. Candidates who appearing for these exams can check the exam dates through the table below:

SSC Exam Name SSC New Exam Date Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 27 July 2021 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 - For left-over candidates 04 August to 12 August 2021 Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 13 August to 24 August 2021

Earlier, SSC has postponed the various exams due to Covid-19 situation.

SSC CHSL Exam was scheduled to be held from 12 April to 27 April 2021 and the exam scheduled from 20 April 2021 was postponed. Candidates can check the details regarding the admit card through the link below:

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021

SSC CGL Tier-I Computer Based Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 (CGL Exam 2021) was supposed to be held from 29 May to 07 June 2021.

SSC SI Paper 2 Exam was scheduled to be held on 12 July 2021 for all the candidates who qualified in SSC SI Paper 1 2020.

Candidates who are waiting for SSC MTS 2021 Dates, it is expected that the exam shall be conducted after above mentioned exams.

SSC Exam Dates 2021 Notice