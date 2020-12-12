SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Notification to Release on 21 Dec @ssc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for recruitment of Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India on 21 December 2020 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Exam Pattern Here

SSC CGL 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for recruitment of Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India on 21 December 2020 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2020 news has, also, been released in an article in the employment newspaper dated 12 December to 18 December 2020.

Online applications will be invited for SSC CGL Recruitment. As per SSC Calender, SSC Registration will start from 21 December and will continue till 25 January 2021. Candidates will be required to fill their Basic Details, Additional & Contact Detail and upload 3 Photo and Signature in the asked columns.

SSC CGL selection will be done on the basis of SSC CGL Exam 2021 (Tier-I) followed by Tier 2, Tier 3 & Tier 4 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be held from 29 May to 07 June 2021 in online (computer-based) mode.

As the name suggest, candidates with Bachelor’s Degree are eligible to apply for SSC CGL 2020-21.

Candidates can check other details SSC CGL 2021 such as age limit, selection process application process etc. by scrolling down.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Important dates

Event Date
Starting Date of SSC CGL 2020 Registration 21 December 2020
Last Date of SSC CGL 2020 Registration 25 January 2021
Last date for making online fee payment to be released
Last date for generation of offline Challan to be released
SSC CGL Tier 1 Date 2021 29 May to 07 June 2021
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2021 to be released
SSC CGL Tier 2 Date 2021 to be released
SSC CGL Tier 3 Date 2021 to be released
SSC CGL Tier 4 Date 2021 to be released

SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancy, Age- Limit and Salary Details:

Last year, a total of 9488 vacancies were notified by the commission  for the following posts:

Name of Department

Name of Post

Age limit

Pay Level

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 8 (47600 - 151100)

Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG

Assistant Accounts Officer    Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 8 (47600-151100)

Central Secretariat Service (DOPT)

Assistant Section Officer

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Intelligence Bureau

Assistant Section Officer

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Ministry of Railways

Assistant Section Officer

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Ministry of External Affairs

Assistant Section Officer

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)

Assistant Section Officer

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

1. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 2. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Assistant

18-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Other Ministry/Departments

Assistant

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

1. Central Administrative Tribunal 2. Central Vigilance Commission 3. Election Commission

Assistant Section Officer

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Board of Direct Taxes (Department of Revenue)

Inspector Of Income Tax

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector, (Central Excise)

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Inspector  (Examiner)

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)

Asstt. Enforcement Officer

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Bureau of Investigation

Sub Inspectors

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)

Inspector  Post

18-30
years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Inspector

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

1. Bureau of Police Research  & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) 4. Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices) 5. Ministry of Textiles 6. Narcotics Control Bureau

Assistant

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Ministry of Mines

Assistant/Superintendent

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Divisional Accountant

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

National Investigation Agency

Sub-Inspector

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation

Junior Statistical Officer

upto 32 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Registrar General of India

Statistical Investigator Gr. II

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Auditor

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

Other Ministry/Departments

Auditor

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts

Auditor

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

Offices under Controller & Auditor General of India

Accountant

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

1. Controller General of Accounts 2. Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-Admn.)

Accountant/Junior Accountant

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Tax Assistant

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)

Tax Assistant

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
-2400

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

DTE General Border Roads Organisation (MOD)
-  (Only for Male Candidates)

Upper Division Clerk

18-27 years

Name of Department

Name of Post

Age limit

GP

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Assistant

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Assistant

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Administrative Tribunal

Assistant Section Officer

18-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Central Vigilance Commission

Assistant Section Officer

20-30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Election Commission

Assistant Section Officer

upto 30 years

Level 7 (44900-142400)

Bureau of Police Research & Development

Assistant

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Coast Guard Headquarters

Assistant

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)

Assistant

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Ministry of External Affairs  (Central Passport Offices )

Assistant

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

M/O Textiles

Assistant

Not exceeding 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Narcotics Control Bureau

Assistant

upto 30 years

Level 6 (35400-112400)

Controller General of Accounts

Accountant/Junior Accountant

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-ADMN.)

Accountant/Junior Accountant

18-27 years

Level 5 (29200-92300)

Ministry of Textiles

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence)

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

Central Bureau of  Narcotics

Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

18-27 years

Level 4 (25500-81100)

 

SSC CGL 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria (Based on Previous Years)

Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Audit Officer Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/ Desirable Qualification: CA/CS/MBA/Cost & Management Accountant/ M.Com/ Masters in Business Studies
  • Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course
  • Junior  Statistical  Officer - Bachelor’s  Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least   60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.
  • All other Posts - Bachelor’s Degree from a  recognized University or equivalent. The candidates  appearing  in  the final  year  of  their  graduation  can also apply

Citizenship:

A candidate must be either:

  • a citizen of India, or
  • a subject of Nepal, or
  • a subject of Bhutan, or
  • a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC CGL Selection Process 2020-21 (Based on Previous Year)

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. SSC CGL Tier-I: Computer Based Examination
  2. SSC CGL Tier-II: Computer Based Examination
  3. SSC CGL Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)
  4. SSC CGL Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations. Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in „Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations‟ and „preference of posts‟ exercised by them.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern Tier 1

SSC CGL Tier 1 – Candidates whose applications accepted will be called for an online objective type  and there will be 100 questions of 2 marks each from the subjects:

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

There is negative marking in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam as 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong in all the sections.

SSC CGL Syllabus

  • General Intelligence and Reasoning - Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Verbal reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Critical Thinking, Emotional & Social Intelligence
  • General Awareness - Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.), Science, Current Affairs, Sports, Books and Authors,Important Schemes, Portfolios, People in News, Computers, Awards and their importance, Geography, Economy, Polity,Population Census
  • Quantitative Aptitude - Simplification, Interest, Averages, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time,Number System, Mensuration,Data Interpretation, Time and Work, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry
  • English  Language & Comprehension - Reading Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Spellings, Phrases and Idioms,One word Substitution, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

Candidates who would qualify in the Tier 2 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 which is also a Computer Based Examination

Subject

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Time

Quantitative Abilities

100

200

2 Hours

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

Statistics (For Junior Statistical Officer - JSO)

100

200

2 Hours

General Studies (Finance & Economics) (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.)

100

200

2 Hours

 

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer  for English Language and Comprehension and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer for other subjects.

SSC CGL Tier 3 - It is a descriptive type of paper and will be conducted on Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper). Candidates will be asked to write Essays/Precis/Letter/Applications writing etc. on English /Hindi in 1 hour. The marks of the paper are 100.  This test is qualifying in nature.

SSC CGL Tier 4 - Final Candidates will be given Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (wherever applicable) or Document Verification.

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) will be conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines. There will be 3 modules:

  • Word Processing,
  • Spread Sheet and
  • Generation of Slides

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) will be conducted for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax). 8,000 Key Depression per hour on Computer is required.

SSC CGL Admit  Card 2021

The adnit cards will be uploaded by the Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission for appearing in the Computer Based Examination and other stages of the Examination before 3 to 7 days of the conduct of the exam. 

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021

Tentative Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission‟s website after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit representations, if any, on payment of Rs 100/- per question within the time limit
given by the Commission through on-line modality only.

SSC CGL Result 2021

The results shall be uploaded the on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL DV 2021

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents

SSC Exam Centres 2021

Examination Centers and
Center Code

SSC Region and
States/ UTs under
the jurisdiction of
the Region

Address of the Regional
Offices/ Website

Agra(3001), Allahabad(3003),
Bareilly(3005), Gorakhpur(3007) ,
Kanpur(3009), Lucknow(3010),
Meerut(3011), Varanasi(3013),
Bhagalpur(3201), Muzaffarpur(3205),Patna(3206)

Central Region (CR)/
Bihar and Uttar
Pradesh

Regional Director (CR),
Staff Selection
Commission,
21-23, Lowther Road,
Allahabad,
Uttar Pradesh-211002.
(http://www.ssc-cr.org)

Gangtok(4001), Ranchi(4205),
Barasat(4402), Berhampore
(WB)(4403), Chinsurah (4405),
Jalpaiguri(4408), Kolkata(4410),
Malda(4412), Midnapur(4413),
Siliguri(4415), Berhampore(Odisha)
(4602), Bhubaneshwar(4604),
Cuttack(4605), Keonjhargarh(4606),
Sambalpur(4609), Port Blair (4802)

Eastern Region (ER)/
Andaman &
The Nicobar Islands,
Jharkhand, Odisha,
Sikkim and West
Bengal

Regional Director (ER),
Staff Selection
Commission,
1st MSO Building,(8th
Floor), 234/4,
Acharya Jagadish
Chandra Bose
Road, Kolkata,
West Bengal-700020
(www.sscer.org)

Bangalore(9001), Dharwar(9004),
Gulbarga(9005), Mangalore(9008),
Mysore(9009), Kochi(9204),
Kozhikode(Calicut)(9206),
Thiruvananthapuram(9211), Thrissur(9212)

Karnataka, Kerala
Region (KKR)/
Lakshadweep,
Karnataka and
Kerala

Regional Director (KKR),
Staff Selection
The commission, 1st Floor,
“E” Wing, Kendriya
Sadan, Koramangala,
Bengaluru,
Karnataka-560034
(www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in)

Bhopal(6001), Chindwara(6003),
Guna(6004), Gwalior(6005),
Indore(6006), Jabalpur(6007),
Khandwa(6009), Ratlam(6011),
Satna(6014), Sagar(6015),
Ambikapur(6201), Bilaspur(6202)
Jagdalpur(6203), Raipur(6204),
Durg(6205)

Madhya Pradesh
Sub-Region (MPR)/
Chhattisgarh and
Madhya Pradesh

Dy. Director (MPR),
Staff Selection
Commission,
J-5, Anupam Nagar,
Raipur,
Chhattisgarh-492007
(www.sscmpr.org)

Almora(2001), Dehradun(2002),
Haldwani(2003), Srinagar
(Uttarakhand)(2004),
Haridwar(2005), Delhi(2201),
Ajmer(2401), Alwar(2402),
Bharatpur(2403), Bikaner(2404),
Jaipur(2405), Jodhpur(2406),
Kota(2407), Sriganganagar(2408),
Udaipur(2409)

Northern Region (NR)/
NCT of Delhi,
Rajasthan and
Uttarakhand

Regional Director (NR),
Staff Selection Commission,
Block No. 12,
CGO Complex, Lodhi
Road, New Delhi-110003
(www.sscnr.net.in)

Anantnag(1001), Baramula(1002),
Jammu(1004), Leh(1005),
Rajouri(1006),
Srinagar(J&K)(1007), Kargil(1008),
Dodda (1009), Hamirpur(1202),
Shimla(1203), Bathinda (1401),
Jalandhar(1402), Patiala(1403),
Amritsar(1404), Chandigarh(1601)

North Western
Sub-Region (NWR)/
Chandigarh,
Haryana, Himachal
Pradesh, Jammu
and Kashmir and
Punjab

Dy. Director (NWR),
Staff Selection
Commission,
Block No. 3, Ground
Floor, Kendriya Sadan,
Sector-9, Chandigarh160009
(www.sscnwr.org)

Guntur(8001), Kurnool(8003),
Rajahmundry(8004), Tirupati(8006),
Vishakhapatnam(8007),
Vijaywada(8008), Chennai(8201),
Coimbatore(8202), Madurai(8204),
Tiruchirapalli(8206), Tirunelveli(8207),
Puducherry(8401), Hyderabad(8601),
Nizamabad(8602), Warangal(8603)

Southern Region (SR)/
Andhra Pradesh,
Puducherry, Tamil
Nadu and
Telangana.

Regional Director (SR),
Staff Selection
Commission, 2nd Floor, EVK
Sampath Building,
DPI Campus,
College Road, Chennai,
Tamil Nadu-600006
(www.sscsr.gov.in)

Ahmedabad(7001),
Vadodara(7002), Rajkot(7006),
Surat(7007), Bhavnagar(7009),
Kutch(7010), Amravati(7201),
Aurangabad(7202),
Kolhapur(7203), Mumbai(7204),
Nagpur(7205), Nanded (7206),
Nashik(7207), Pune(7208),
Thane(7210), Bhandara(7211),
Chandrapur(7212), Akola(7213),
Jalgaon(7214), Ahmednagar(7215),
Alibaug(7216), Panaji(7801)

Western Region
(WR)/
Dadra and Nagar
Haveli, Daman and
Diu, Goa, Gujarat
and Maharashtra

Regional Director (WR),
Staff Selection
Commission,1st Floor,
South Wing,
Pratishtha Bhawan,
101, Maharshi Karve
Road, Mumbai,
Maharashtra-400020
(www.sscwr.net)

Itanagar(5001), Dibrugarh(5102),
Guwahati(Dispur)(5105),
Jorhat(5107), Silchar(5111),
Kohima(5302), Shillong(5401),
Imphal(5501),
Churachandpur(5502),
Ukhrul(5503), Agartala(5601),
Aizwal(5701)

North Eastern
Region (NER)/
Arunachal Pradesh,
Assam, Manipur,
Meghalaya,
Mizoram, Nagaland
and Tripura.

Regional Director (NER),
Staff Selection
Commission,
Housed Complex,
Last Gate-Basistha
Road, P. O. Assam
Sachivalaya, Dispur,
Guwahati, Assam781006
(www.sscner.org.in)

 

How to Apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Eligible and Interested can apply for the SSC CGL Exam 2021 through online mode on SSC website from 21 December 2020 to 25 January 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

FAQ

What is SSC CGL Application Fee ?

Rs. 100/-

What is the starting date for SSC CGL 2020 Registration ?

21 Dec 2020

What is SSC CGL 2020-2021 Last Date to Apply ?

25 Jan 2021

When is SSC CGL Exam 2021 ?

29 May to 07 June 2021
