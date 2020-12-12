SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Notification to Release on 21 Dec @ssc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for recruitment of Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India on 21 December 2020 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2020 news has, also, been released in an article in the employment newspaper dated 12 December to 18 December 2020.
Online applications will be invited for SSC CGL Recruitment. As per SSC Calender, SSC Registration will start from 21 December and will continue till 25 January 2021. Candidates will be required to fill their Basic Details, Additional & Contact Detail and upload 3 Photo and Signature in the asked columns.
SSC CGL selection will be done on the basis of SSC CGL Exam 2021 (Tier-I) followed by Tier 2, Tier 3 & Tier 4 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be held from 29 May to 07 June 2021 in online (computer-based) mode.
As the name suggest, candidates with Bachelor’s Degree are eligible to apply for SSC CGL 2020-21.
Candidates can check other details SSC CGL 2021 such as age limit, selection process application process etc. by scrolling down.
SSC CGL 2020-21 Important dates
|Event
|Date
|Starting Date of SSC CGL 2020 Registration
|21 December 2020
|Last Date of SSC CGL 2020 Registration
|25 January 2021
|Last date for making online fee payment
|to be released
|Last date for generation of offline Challan
|to be released
|SSC CGL Tier 1 Date 2021
|29 May to 07 June 2021
|SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2021
|to be released
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Date 2021
|to be released
|SSC CGL Tier 3 Date 2021
|to be released
|SSC CGL Tier 4 Date 2021
|to be released
SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancy, Age- Limit and Salary Details:
Last year, a total of 9488 vacancies were notified by the commission for the following posts:
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
Age limit
|
Pay Level
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|
Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 8 (47600 - 151100)
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|
Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 8 (47600-151100)
|
Central Secretariat Service (DOPT)
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Ministry of Railways
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Ministry of External Affairs
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
AFHQ (Ministry of Defence)
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
1. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 2. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|
Assistant
|
18-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Other Ministry/Departments
|
Assistant
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
1. Central Administrative Tribunal 2. Central Vigilance Commission 3. Election Commission
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (Department of Revenue)
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector, (Central Excise)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue)
|
Asstt. Enforcement Officer
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Central Bureau of Investigation
|
Sub Inspectors
|
20-30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN)
|
Inspector Post
|
18-30
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Inspector
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 7 (44900-142400)
|
1. Bureau of Police Research & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) 4. Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices) 5. Ministry of Textiles 6. Narcotics Control Bureau
|
Assistant
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Assistant/Superintendent
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Divisional Accountant
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
National Investigation Agency
|
Sub-Inspector
|
upto 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
upto 32 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
Registrar General of India
|
Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|
Not exceeding 30 years
|
Level 6 (35400-112400)
|
Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Auditor
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
Other Ministry/Departments
|
Auditor
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts
|
Auditor
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
Offices under Controller & Auditor General of India
|
Accountant
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
1. Controller General of Accounts 2. Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-Admn.)
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
18-27 years
|
Level 5 (29200-92300)
|
1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|
Tax Assistant
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC)
|
Tax Assistant
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)
|
18-27 years
|
Level 4 (25500-81100)
|
DTE General Border Roads Organisation (MOD)
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
18-27 years
|
v
SSC CGL 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria (Based on Previous Years)
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Audit Officer Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/ Desirable Qualification: CA/CS/MBA/Cost & Management Accountant/ M.Com/ Masters in Business Studies
- Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course
- Junior Statistical Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.
- All other Posts - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply
Citizenship:
A candidate must be either:
- a citizen of India, or
- a subject of Nepal, or
- a subject of Bhutan, or
- a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.
SSC CGL Selection Process 2020-21 (Based on Previous Year)
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- SSC CGL Tier-I: Computer Based Examination
- SSC CGL Tier-II: Computer Based Examination
- SSC CGL Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)
- SSC CGL Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification
Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations. Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in „Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations‟ and „preference of posts‟ exercised by them.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern Tier 1
SSC CGL Tier 1 – Candidates whose applications accepted will be called for an online objective type and there will be 100 questions of 2 marks each from the subjects:
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes (Total)
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
200
There is negative marking in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam as 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong in all the sections.
SSC CGL Syllabus
- General Intelligence and Reasoning - Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Verbal reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Critical Thinking, Emotional & Social Intelligence
- General Awareness - Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.), Science, Current Affairs, Sports, Books and Authors,Important Schemes, Portfolios, People in News, Computers, Awards and their importance, Geography, Economy, Polity,Population Census
- Quantitative Aptitude - Simplification, Interest, Averages, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time,Number System, Mensuration,Data Interpretation, Time and Work, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry
- English Language & Comprehension - Reading Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Spellings, Phrases and Idioms,One word Substitution, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:
Candidates who would qualify in the Tier 2 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 which is also a Computer Based Examination
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Time
|
Quantitative Abilities
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Statistics (For Junior Statistical Officer - JSO)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics) (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for English Language and Comprehension and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer for other subjects.
SSC CGL Tier 3 - It is a descriptive type of paper and will be conducted on Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper). Candidates will be asked to write Essays/Precis/Letter/Applications writing etc. on English /Hindi in 1 hour. The marks of the paper are 100. This test is qualifying in nature.
SSC CGL Tier 4 - Final Candidates will be given Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (wherever applicable) or Document Verification.
Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) will be conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines. There will be 3 modules:
- Word Processing,
- Spread Sheet and
- Generation of Slides
Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) will be conducted for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax). 8,000 Key Depression per hour on Computer is required.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2021
The adnit cards will be uploaded by the Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission for appearing in the Computer Based Examination and other stages of the Examination before 3 to 7 days of the conduct of the exam.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2021
Tentative Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission‟s website after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit representations, if any, on payment of Rs 100/- per question within the time limit
given by the Commission through on-line modality only.
SSC CGL Result 2021
The results shall be uploaded the on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL DV 2021
All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents
SSC Exam Centres 2021
|
Examination Centers and
|
SSC Region and
|
Address of the Regional
|
Agra(3001), Allahabad(3003),
|
Central Region (CR)/
|
Regional Director (CR),
|
Gangtok(4001), Ranchi(4205),
|
Eastern Region (ER)/
|
Regional Director (ER),
|
Bangalore(9001), Dharwar(9004),
|
Karnataka, Kerala
|
Regional Director (KKR),
|
Bhopal(6001), Chindwara(6003),
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Dy. Director (MPR),
|
Almora(2001), Dehradun(2002),
|
Northern Region (NR)/
|
Regional Director (NR),
|
Anantnag(1001), Baramula(1002),
|
North Western
|
Dy. Director (NWR),
|
Guntur(8001), Kurnool(8003),
|
Southern Region (SR)/
|
Regional Director (SR),
|
Ahmedabad(7001),
|
Western Region
|
Regional Director (WR),
|
Itanagar(5001), Dibrugarh(5102),
|
North Eastern
|
Regional Director (NER),
How to Apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21 ?
Eligible and Interested can apply for the SSC CGL Exam 2021 through online mode on SSC website from 21 December 2020 to 25 January 2021.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-