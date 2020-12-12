SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment Notification to Release on 21 Dec @ssc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for recruitment of Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India on 21 December 2020 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2020 news has, also, been released in an article in the employment newspaper dated 12 December to 18 December 2020.

Online applications will be invited for SSC CGL Recruitment. As per SSC Calender, SSC Registration will start from 21 December and will continue till 25 January 2021. Candidates will be required to fill their Basic Details, Additional & Contact Detail and upload 3 Photo and Signature in the asked columns.

SSC CGL selection will be done on the basis of SSC CGL Exam 2021 (Tier-I) followed by Tier 2, Tier 3 & Tier 4 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be held from 29 May to 07 June 2021 in online (computer-based) mode.

As the name suggest, candidates with Bachelor’s Degree are eligible to apply for SSC CGL 2020-21.

Candidates can check other details SSC CGL 2021 such as age limit, selection process application process etc. by scrolling down.

SSC CGL 2020-21 Important dates

Event Date Starting Date of SSC CGL 2020 Registration 21 December 2020 Last Date of SSC CGL 2020 Registration 25 January 2021 Last date for making online fee payment to be released Last date for generation of offline Challan to be released SSC CGL Tier 1 Date 2021 29 May to 07 June 2021 SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date 2021 to be released SSC CGL Tier 2 Date 2021 to be released SSC CGL Tier 3 Date 2021 to be released SSC CGL Tier 4 Date 2021 to be released

SSC CGL 2020-21 Vacancy, Age- Limit and Salary Details:

Last year, a total of 9488 vacancies were notified by the commission for the following posts:

Name of Department Name of Post Age limit Pay Level Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) Not exceeding 30 years Level 8 (47600 - 151100) Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) Not exceeding 30 years Level 8 (47600-151100) Central Secretariat Service (DOPT) Assistant Section Officer 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Intelligence Bureau Assistant Section Officer Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Ministry of Railways Assistant Section Officer 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Ministry of External Affairs Assistant Section Officer 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) AFHQ (Ministry of Defence) Assistant Section Officer 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 1. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology 2. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Assistant 18-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Other Ministry/Departments Assistant 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 1. Central Administrative Tribunal 2. Central Vigilance Commission 3. Election Commission Assistant Section Officer Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Board of Direct Taxes (Department of Revenue) Inspector Of Income Tax Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector, (Central Excise) Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector (Preventive Officer) Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Inspector (Examiner) Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) Asstt. Enforcement Officer upto 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Bureau of Investigation Sub Inspectors 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts- SPN) Inspector Post 18-30

years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector Not exceeding 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) 1. Bureau of Police Research & Development 2. Coast Guard Headquarters 3. Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) 4. Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices) 5. Ministry of Textiles 6. Narcotics Control Bureau Assistant Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Ministry of Mines Assistant/Superintendent Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Comptroller & Auditor General of India Divisional Accountant Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) National Investigation Agency Sub-Inspector upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) M/O Statistics & Programme Implementation Junior Statistical Officer upto 32 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Registrar General of India Statistical Investigator Gr. II Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India Auditor 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) Other Ministry/Departments Auditor 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) Offices under Controller General of Defence Accounts Auditor 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) Offices under Controller & Auditor General of India Accountant 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 1. Controller General of Accounts 2. Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-Admn.) Accountant/Junior Accountant 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) 1. Ministry of Textiles 2. Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) 3. Central Bureau of Narcotics Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Tax Assistant 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC) Tax Assistant 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) Central Bureau of Narcotics Sub-Inspector(Narcotics)

-2400 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) DTE General Border Roads Organisation (MOD)

- (Only for Male Candidates) Upper Division Clerk 18-27 years v

Name of Department Name of Post Age limit GP Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Assistant upto 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Assistant 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Administrative Tribunal Assistant Section Officer 18-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Central Vigilance Commission Assistant Section Officer 20-30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Election Commission Assistant Section Officer upto 30 years Level 7 (44900-142400) Bureau of Police Research & Development Assistant upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Coast Guard Headquarters Assistant upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Enforcement Directorate (Deptt. of Revenue) Assistant upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Ministry of External Affairs (Central Passport Offices ) Assistant Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) M/O Textiles Assistant Not exceeding 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Narcotics Control Bureau Assistant upto 30 years Level 6 (35400-112400) Controller General of Accounts Accountant/Junior Accountant 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts-ADMN.) Accountant/Junior Accountant 18-27 years Level 5 (29200-92300) Ministry of Textiles Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) Directorate General of Defence Estates (Ministry of Defence) Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100) Central Bureau of Narcotics Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 18-27 years Level 4 (25500-81100)

SSC CGL 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria (Based on Previous Years)



Educational Qualification:

Assistant Audit Officer Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/ Desirable Qualification: CA/CS/MBA/Cost & Management Accountant/ M.Com/ Masters in Business Studies

Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course

Junior Statistical Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All other Posts - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply

Citizenship:

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC CGL Selection Process 2020-21 (Based on Previous Year)



The selection will be done on the basis of:

SSC CGL Tier-I: Computer Based Examination SSC CGL Tier-II: Computer Based Examination SSC CGL Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) SSC CGL Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations. Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in „Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations‟ and „preference of posts‟ exercised by them.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern Tier 1

SSC CGL Tier 1 – Candidates whose applications accepted will be called for an online objective type and there will be 100 questions of 2 marks each from the subjects:

Section No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

There is negative marking in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam as 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong in all the sections.

SSC CGL Syllabus

General Intelligence and Reasoning - Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Verbal reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Critical Thinking, Emotional & Social Intelligence

General Awareness - Static General Knowledge (Indian History, Culture, etc.), Science, Current Affairs, Sports, Books and Authors,Important Schemes, Portfolios, People in News, Computers, Awards and their importance, Geography, Economy, Polity,Population Census

Quantitative Aptitude - Simplification, Interest, Averages, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Problem on Ages, Speed, Distance and Time,Number System, Mensuration,Data Interpretation, Time and Work, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry

English Language & Comprehension - Reading Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Spellings, Phrases and Idioms,One word Substitution, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms & Phrases

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern:

Candidates who would qualify in the Tier 2 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 which is also a Computer Based Examination

Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Time Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours Statistics (For Junior Statistical Officer - JSO) 100 200 2 Hours General Studies (Finance & Economics) (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.) 100 200 2 Hours

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for English Language and Comprehension and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer for other subjects.

SSC CGL Tier 3 - It is a descriptive type of paper and will be conducted on Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper). Candidates will be asked to write Essays/Precis/Letter/Applications writing etc. on English /Hindi in 1 hour. The marks of the paper are 100. This test is qualifying in nature.

SSC CGL Tier 4 - Final Candidates will be given Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (wherever applicable) or Document Verification.

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) will be conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Assistant Section Officer (MEA), Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines. There will be 3 modules:

Word Processing,

Spread Sheet and

Generation of Slides

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) will be conducted for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax). 8,000 Key Depression per hour on Computer is required.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2021

The adnit cards will be uploaded by the Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission for appearing in the Computer Based Examination and other stages of the Examination before 3 to 7 days of the conduct of the exam.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021

Tentative Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission‟s website after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit representations, if any, on payment of Rs 100/- per question within the time limit

given by the Commission through on-line modality only.

SSC CGL Result 2021

The results shall be uploaded the on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL DV 2021

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents

SSC Exam Centres 2021

Examination Centers and

Center Code SSC Region and

States/ UTs under

the jurisdiction of

the Region Address of the Regional

Offices/ Website Agra(3001), Allahabad(3003),

Bareilly(3005), Gorakhpur(3007) ,

Kanpur(3009), Lucknow(3010),

Meerut(3011), Varanasi(3013),

Bhagalpur(3201), Muzaffarpur(3205),Patna(3206) Central Region (CR)/

Bihar and Uttar

Pradesh Regional Director (CR),

Staff Selection

Commission,

21-23, Lowther Road,

Allahabad,

Uttar Pradesh-211002.

(http://www.ssc-cr.org) Gangtok(4001), Ranchi(4205),

Barasat(4402), Berhampore

(WB)(4403), Chinsurah (4405),

Jalpaiguri(4408), Kolkata(4410),

Malda(4412), Midnapur(4413),

Siliguri(4415), Berhampore(Odisha)

(4602), Bhubaneshwar(4604),

Cuttack(4605), Keonjhargarh(4606),

Sambalpur(4609), Port Blair (4802) Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman &

The Nicobar Islands,

Jharkhand, Odisha,

Sikkim and West

Bengal Regional Director (ER),

Staff Selection

Commission,

1st MSO Building,(8th

Floor), 234/4,

Acharya Jagadish

Chandra Bose

Road, Kolkata,

West Bengal-700020

(www.sscer.org) Bangalore(9001), Dharwar(9004),

Gulbarga(9005), Mangalore(9008),

Mysore(9009), Kochi(9204),

Kozhikode(Calicut)(9206),

Thiruvananthapuram(9211), Thrissur(9212) Karnataka, Kerala

Region (KKR)/

Lakshadweep,

Karnataka and

Kerala Regional Director (KKR),

Staff Selection

The commission, 1st Floor,

“E” Wing, Kendriya

Sadan, Koramangala,

Bengaluru,

Karnataka-560034

(www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in) Bhopal(6001), Chindwara(6003),

Guna(6004), Gwalior(6005),

Indore(6006), Jabalpur(6007),

Khandwa(6009), Ratlam(6011),

Satna(6014), Sagar(6015),

Ambikapur(6201), Bilaspur(6202)

Jagdalpur(6203), Raipur(6204),

Durg(6205) Madhya Pradesh

Sub-Region (MPR)/

Chhattisgarh and

Madhya Pradesh Dy. Director (MPR),

Staff Selection

Commission,

J-5, Anupam Nagar,

Raipur,

Chhattisgarh-492007

(www.sscmpr.org) Almora(2001), Dehradun(2002),

Haldwani(2003), Srinagar

(Uttarakhand)(2004),

Haridwar(2005), Delhi(2201),

Ajmer(2401), Alwar(2402),

Bharatpur(2403), Bikaner(2404),

Jaipur(2405), Jodhpur(2406),

Kota(2407), Sriganganagar(2408),

Udaipur(2409) Northern Region (NR)/

NCT of Delhi,

Rajasthan and

Uttarakhand Regional Director (NR),

Staff Selection Commission,

Block No. 12,

CGO Complex, Lodhi

Road, New Delhi-110003

(www.sscnr.net.in) Anantnag(1001), Baramula(1002),

Jammu(1004), Leh(1005),

Rajouri(1006),

Srinagar(J&K)(1007), Kargil(1008),

Dodda (1009), Hamirpur(1202),

Shimla(1203), Bathinda (1401),

Jalandhar(1402), Patiala(1403),

Amritsar(1404), Chandigarh(1601) North Western

Sub-Region (NWR)/

Chandigarh,

Haryana, Himachal

Pradesh, Jammu

and Kashmir and

Punjab Dy. Director (NWR),

Staff Selection

Commission,

Block No. 3, Ground

Floor, Kendriya Sadan,

Sector-9, Chandigarh160009

(www.sscnwr.org) Guntur(8001), Kurnool(8003),

Rajahmundry(8004), Tirupati(8006),

Vishakhapatnam(8007),

Vijaywada(8008), Chennai(8201),

Coimbatore(8202), Madurai(8204),

Tiruchirapalli(8206), Tirunelveli(8207),

Puducherry(8401), Hyderabad(8601),

Nizamabad(8602), Warangal(8603) Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh,

Puducherry, Tamil

Nadu and

Telangana. Regional Director (SR),

Staff Selection

Commission, 2nd Floor, EVK

Sampath Building,

DPI Campus,

College Road, Chennai,

Tamil Nadu-600006

(www.sscsr.gov.in) Ahmedabad(7001),

Vadodara(7002), Rajkot(7006),

Surat(7007), Bhavnagar(7009),

Kutch(7010), Amravati(7201),

Aurangabad(7202),

Kolhapur(7203), Mumbai(7204),

Nagpur(7205), Nanded (7206),

Nashik(7207), Pune(7208),

Thane(7210), Bhandara(7211),

Chandrapur(7212), Akola(7213),

Jalgaon(7214), Ahmednagar(7215),

Alibaug(7216), Panaji(7801) Western Region

(WR)/

Dadra and Nagar

Haveli, Daman and

Diu, Goa, Gujarat

and Maharashtra Regional Director (WR),

Staff Selection

Commission,1st Floor,

South Wing,

Pratishtha Bhawan,

101, Maharshi Karve

Road, Mumbai,

Maharashtra-400020

(www.sscwr.net) Itanagar(5001), Dibrugarh(5102),

Guwahati(Dispur)(5105),

Jorhat(5107), Silchar(5111),

Kohima(5302), Shillong(5401),

Imphal(5501),

Churachandpur(5502),

Ukhrul(5503), Agartala(5601),

Aizwal(5701) North Eastern

Region (NER)/

Arunachal Pradesh,

Assam, Manipur,

Meghalaya,

Mizoram, Nagaland

and Tripura. Regional Director (NER),

Staff Selection

Commission,

Housed Complex,

Last Gate-Basistha

Road, P. O. Assam

Sachivalaya, Dispur,

Guwahati, Assam781006

(www.sscner.org.in)

How to Apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21 ?

Eligible and Interested can apply for the SSC CGL Exam 2021 through online mode on SSC website from 21 December 2020 to 25 January 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-