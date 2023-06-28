Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 ssc.digialm.com; Raise Objection, Check Marking Scheme

SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key 2023 is available at sss.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct Link to Download SSC MTS Answer Key and Objection Link is available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission, on June 28, 2023, released the answer key of Paper 1 for the Multi-Tasking Staff Exam on its official website. Those who appeared in the exam can download SSC MTS Answer Key. Students can also raise objections if they are not satisfied with any answer. The answer key link is available at ssc.digialm.com.

Students can check the answer key link, objection dates, and other important details below:

SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key Download Links 2023

The answer key, response sheet and PDF links for the SSC MTS Exam 2023 are tabulated below. Students are not required to visit anywhere they can check the link and PDF here only.

SSC MTS Answer Key Link Download Here SSC MTS Answer Key PDF Download Here

SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidate can submit the objection, if any, on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The objection link is available from June 28, 2023 from 5 PM. The last date for submitting an objection is July 4, 2023. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per objection. The objection can be submitted by visiting the link given above.

SSC MTS Marks Calculator 2023

Students can check their marks in the exam by comparing their repose with the published answer key. This would help to know their performance in the exam.

SSC MTS Negative Marking 2023

The exam was conducted in two sessions i.e. Session 1 and Session 2. The total marks of the exam are 270 marks and the total number of questions was 90. There is no negative marking in Session-I. A negative marking of one mark will be done in Session 2.

Students can visit this page to know the latest updates regarding SSC MTS Result 2023 and other details.