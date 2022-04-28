SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2022 OUT @ssc.nic.in, Check Vacancies, Admit Card Release Date, Exam Details & Other Details Here

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally announced the exact numbers of vacancies and exam dates for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. According to the notice, a total of 7301 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment process out of which 3698 are for Multi Tasking Staff, and 3603 are for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The Commission has decided to conduct the Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 from 05 to 22 July 2022 across the country. The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online applications for the same are ongoing at the official website of SSC.i.e. SSC.nic.in. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications are advised not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. The last date for online application is 30 April 2022.

Further, the commission has confirmed that there is no possibility of extending the last date for submission of an application under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

Candidates should note that the Window for Application Form Correction will remain open from 05 May 2022 to 09 May 2022 (23:00) to correct/modify the application form and must make the online payment of stipulated correction charges. After submission of the corrected/ final online application form OR expiry of the period of „Window for Application Form Correction‟, no change/ correction/modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies - 7301 (Tentative)

MTS: 3698

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN : 3603

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission - 30 April 2022

Exam Date: 5 to 22 July 2022

Admit Card - to be released prior 15 days of the exam